Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger to Highlight the Impact of Bringing AI to Everyone, Everywhere during CES 2024 Keynote

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced today that Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will keynote at CES 2024. On January 9, alongside CNBC Nasdaq correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, Gelsinger will discuss the critical roles that silicon and software play in making AI more accessible, providing powerful compute and enabling modern economies.

Pat Gelsinger joins Intel Corporation on Feb. 15, 2021, as the company's chief executive officer. Gelsinger started his professional career with the company, working for it from 1979 until 2009. (Credit: Intel Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will speak at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 , in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

"AI is fueling a fundamental shift, driving interconnectivity between technology and humanity," Gelsinger said. "At the center of this transition is silicon. Whether it is your PC, the checkout at your local retail store or your personal automobile, semiconductors are essential to maintaining and enabling our modern economies and lifestyles. At CES 2024, we will explore how these chips – amplified by innovative and open software – are enabling AI capabilities for consumers and business alike, creating a better, more sustainable and inclusive future for all."

With more than four decades of technology leadership and experience driving innovation, Gelsinger has dedicated 30 of those years to Intel in engineering and executive roles. Before returning to Intel in 2021, Gelsinger was CEO of VMware from 2012 to 2021, where he elevated the company to its spot as a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and enterprise mobility.

Beginning his career at Intel in 1979, Gelsinger managed the creation of key industry technologies like USB and Wi-Fi. He was the architect of the original 80486 processor, led 14 microprocessor programs and played key roles in the Intel® Core™ and Intel® Xeon® processor families. He served as Intel's first chief technology officer, contributing to Intel becoming the world's preeminent microprocessor supplier.

Gelsinger is the recipient of multiple awards in the technology industry and holds eight patents across computer architecture, communications and VLSI design.

"Pat is a dynamic leader who has brought decades of experience to Intel. Under his leadership, the company is delivering on technology's promise to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, including solutions for climate change, healthcare, education and more," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA.

Intel is bringing its AI thought-leadership to multiple stages at CES, and will also feature:

A January 11 Great Minds session, Bringing the Limitless Potential of AI Everywhere , led by Lisa Spelman , Corporate Vice President and General Manager, and Wei Li , Vice President and General Manager of Intel's Data Center and AI Group.

Unlocking the New AI Era , featuring multiple Intel executives. A half-day conference track on January 10,

In 2022, Intel won a CES Innovation Award for the universal connectivity of Thunderbolt 4. A decades- long CES exhibitor and participant, Intel will join an impressive ALL ON keynote lineup including leaders from L'Oréal, Walmart, Nasdaq, Siemens, Elevance Health, HD Hyundai and Qualcomm. Watch the CES keynote page for updates as additional speakers are announced.

Logistics:

Pat Gelsinger will speak at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. The keynote will be livestreamed via the CES app, which is available today

CES 2024 is January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration is open. For the latest CES 2024 news, exhibitor information and conference updates, visit CES.tech.

About CES:

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Upcoming Events:

CES 2024 Tech Trends to Watch and CES Unveiled, Jan. 7, 2024 – Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

CES 2024 Media Days Jan. 7-8, 2024 – Las Vegas

CES 2024 Jan. 9-12, 2024 – Las Vegas

