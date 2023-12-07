"Masabi" offers a digital spiritual journey of the Holy Land, discovering Israel's true essence

Masabi is available for purchase this holiday season

TEL AVIV, Israel and DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Where did David invent the word "hallelujah?" What deeper meaning lies in the Via Dolorosa? How can one experience the spiritual pilgrimage of the Holy Land without physically going there?

As the world watches the conflict in the Middle East, Masabi offers people an opportunity to take a transformative spiritual journey to the Holy Land — all from the comfort of their own homes.

The word "Masabi" translated from Hebrew means "a journey into myself." This new venture teaches participants to accept life as a journey of self-reflection and personal development.

Masabi takes participants on a spiritual journey not just to the Holy Land, but also to a new world within themselves.

Masabi connects an immersive journey (filmed on location in Israel) with the use of cutting-edge AI animation. The video segments and guided reflections connect the historic sites of the Holy Land with the deeper spiritual and personal meaning that spans several centuries.

Each segment is an episode capturing the essence of three major Biblical figures: Abraham, David, and Jesus. These episodic segments are about 10-12 minutes long, followed by a consciousness writing workshop and meditative exercises.

The Masabi experience, an 85-minute spiritual retreat to the Holy Land, will be available for $9.99 on December 7, 2023, on Masabi's website.

In January 2024, Masabi will launch the experience with a special box set for purchase on Walmart Marketplace.

Erez Landau, Masabi's founder, expands his signature style of leading Holy Land tours in this digital frontier. The multi-layered story that Landau tells of Israel is transformative and authentic.

"In my two decades of guiding spiritual journeys across Israel, I have created a fusion of personal growth and travel," Landau says. "Masabi provides participants with an opportunity to experience an elevated sense of curiosity and enjoyment—a spiritual retreat unveiling the true energy of the Holy Land."

Even though tourism is indefinitely shut down in embattled Israel, Masabi allows viewers of all ages to discover the Holy Land through a new perspective.

For more information, please visit Masabi's website: masabi.life.

