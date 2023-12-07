VanWest Partners Announces Self Storage Development Project in Denver, CO

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners (VanWest), a Denver-based commercial real estate investment firm specializing in self storage, recently broke ground on a self storage development project at 2425 S. Colorado Boulevard in Denver, Colorado. When construction is completed, the project will be operated by the firm's wholly owned self storage management company, ClearHome Self Storage.

ClearHome Self Storage – Colorado Blvd. will be a 5-story building consisting of over 93,000 square feet of Class A, climate-controlled self storage units. The location sits in a primary retail and commercial corridor, with more than 4,300 planned or under-construction multi-family units expected to be delivered within the submarket. The previous building on the site, a two-story, Class C office building built in 1978, has been demolished and construction on the new building is underway. The project team consists of Galloway Architecture as the Architect and Civil Engineer and Waner Construction as the General Contractor. Construction financing was provided by Wintrust Financial.

Jacob Vanderslice, a principal at VanWest Partners, shares, "Most of our self storage asset base is outside of Colorado, and we're thrilled to have a new project underway in our hometown. There's a general lack of quality self storage options in the submarket, and we look forward to serving our customers in southeast Denver when we open in early 2025."

Construction is expected to last approximately 14 months with a targeted store opening in the first quarter of 2025.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic real estate investment firm specializing in self storage acquisitions, development, and management. VanWest targets a full range of investment opportunities from development to fully stabilized assets in primary, secondary, and tertiary markets with strong fundamentals and an opportunity to add value through both revenue and expense optimization. Accredited investors are invited to participate in value-add self storage throughout the continental U.S. Learn more at www.VanWestPartners.com .

About ClearHome Self Storage

ClearHome Self Storage (ClearHome) is a self storage management company operating 38 facilities across the US. With a focus on operational excellence, ClearHome serves customers with integrity and an unwavering commitment to positive customer experiences. ClearHome Self Storage is owned and operated by VanWest Partners, a Denver-based real estate investment firm specializing in value-add self storage opportunities. Learn more at www.ClearHomeStorage.com .

