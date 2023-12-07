Vulcan Materials Company Awarded for Corporate Responsibility and Commitment to Employees

Vulcan recognized by Newsweek among America's Most Responsible Companies; ranked in the American Opportunity Index

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company was recently named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek. The company was also included in the American Opportunity Index, which measures how well large companies invest in their human talent to drive business performance and individual employee growth.

"Our company has an intentional focus on operating The Vulcan Way – doing the right thing, the right way, at the right time," said Chairman and CEO, Tom Hill. "These recognitions highlight the meaningful contributions of our employees, our commitment to responsible operations, and the success of our durable growth strategies which deliver value to our customers, communities, and shareholders."

Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 study was developed with a holistic view of corporate responsibility and sustainability. The evaluation criteria included corporate social responsibility quantitative data and overall reputation of the company.

The American Opportunity Index methodology included an analysis of hiring, pay, promotion, fairness, and culture.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

