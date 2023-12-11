Console & Associates, P.C.: Norton Healthcare Reports Ransomware Attack and Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 2.5 Patients

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 2.5 million patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers, health information, financial account information and other confidential information were compromised following a ransomware attack against Horton Healthcare, Inc. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Norton Healthcare breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 2.5 million patients has been compromised. Now, patients' full names, Social Security numbers and other personal and confidential information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 8, 2023, Norton Healthcare filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Maine. According to the notice, the incident stemmed from a ransomware attack. Norton learned of the attack on May 9, 2023, at which point, it terminated all unauthorized access and launched an investigation.

Ultimately, Norton Healthcare confirmed that hackers were able to access certain network storage devices between May 7, 2023, and May 9, 2023. It was also determined that some of these devices confirmed confidential patient and employee information. The breach affected patients, employees, and employees' dependents. However, Norton confirmed that there was no unauthorized access to Norton Healthcare's medical record system or Norton MyChart.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

names,

Contact information,

Social Security Numbers,

Dates of birth,

Health information,

Insurance information,

Medical identification numbers,

Driver's license numbers,

Financial account numbers, and

Digital signatures.

If you receive a data breach notice from Norton Healthcare, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Norton Healthcare Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Norton Healthcare should take steps to protect themselves.

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Norton Healthcare may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500.

