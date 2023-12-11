FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS UNVEILS DAY ONE LUXURY RETAIL PARTNERS FEATURING GLOBALLY ACCLAIMED BRANDS AND FONTAINEBLEAU ORIGINAL CONCEPTS

Chrome Hearts, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Missoni among others included as Fontainebleau Las Vegas day-one retail partners

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, is unveiling the day-one partners of its visionary luxury retail experience – eight distinct concepts seamlessly integrated within 90,000 square feet across two levels, with additional concepts to debut throughout 2024. Inspired by the Fontainebleau legacy of personalized, one-of-a-kind experiences and offerings, the collection features multiple globally acclaimed designers, and notable brands such as Chrome Hearts, Missoni and Giuseppe Zanotti, alongside numerous Fontainebleau Development original concepts.

"Our approach to retail is centered around 'unexpected gems' – curating luxury brands and products that are not commonly found on the Strip," says Fontainebleau Development Vice President of Corporate Retail Brooke Soffer. "Just as we have done for decades, we have sought out brand partners beyond the traditional, emphasizing uniqueness and the ability to develop a connection with our guests. This way, every interaction between guests and our retail partners becomes part of their Fontainebleau Las Vegas memories. They're able to look at every piece as a beloved keepsake from their time with us."

Timeless icons, influential fashion brands, and original concepts form the foundation of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail experience. Retail concepts opening on December 13, 2023 include:

Chrome Hearts – Located on the first level, this 2,100-square-foot luxury jewelry, eyewear, and apparel boutique is renowned for its one-of-a-kind offerings and its cult-like following. Each Chrome Hearts product is handmade at the brand's factory in Hollywood and designed specifically for the Fontainebleau Las Vegas guest.

Giuseppe Zanotti – For nearly 30 years, Giuseppe Zanotti has been a captivating force in fashion, music, and entertainment, transforming his collection of exquisitely balanced and adorned heels into a leading luxury house. Zanotti's iconic, beautifully crafted heels -- part sensual, part rock and roll -- are globally coveted for their modern femininity, gracing red carpets, runways, and city streets alike. Now, the Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer opens his exclusive Las Vegas flagship store on the Bleau Galerie level of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The 1,800-square-foot store showcases Zanotti's iconic designs – signature silhouettes, vibrant colors, animal prints, and dazzling embellishments – alongside men's ready-to-wear and small leather accessories, bringing his distinct blend of Italian allure and contemporary glamour to the heart of the Strip.

Missoni – Missoni, the iconic Italian fashion house celebrated globally for its colorful knitwear and eye-catching designs, makes its mark at Fontainebleau Las Vegas with an 1,800-square-foot space on the resort's Bleau Galerie level. Founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, the luxury lifestyle brand is renowned for its lively and optimistic aesthetic, showcasing its style across a diverse range of products, including ready-to-wear collections, beachwear, accessories, and home furniture. Missoni embodies art and expertise, fusing creativity and design with a commitment to artisanal experimentation and sophisticated knitwear techniques that set the brand apart.

Cocoa Dolce – Located on the Bleau Galerie level at the top of the north escalators adjacent to Café Cuto, Cocoa Dolce specializes in premium, handcrafted chocolate creations curated exclusively for Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Originally from Wichita, the first Las Vegas Cocoa Dolce location has been created with contributions from Fontainebleau design partner Peter Arnell.

Ora – A Fontainebleau Las Vegas original, Ora is a luxurious and unique, multi-brand accessory shopping experience offering a diverse selection of designer jewelry, handbags, fragrance, and more. Located on the Bleau Galerie level, Ora also features luxury sunglass curation from Kering brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and more.

Lapis – Located at the entrance to the second floor Lapis Spa & Wellness, this 1,300-square-foot destination, which first originated at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, offers luxurious skin care and makeup, activewear, casual loungewear, lingerie, jewelry and gifting options.

Morris & Co. – Taking its name from Morris Lapidus, the acclaimed architect behind Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Morris & Co. is a high-end shop offering designer jewelry, accessories, luxurious gifts & accessories, branded merchandise and more. The 2,400-square-foot store is located on the Bleau Galerie level of the resort, adjacent to the fitness center.

FB Express – Conveniently located adjacent to the main lobby entrance, the 1,100-square-foot FB Express offers on-the-go beverages, snacks, sundries, and other items such as unique gifts and Fontainebleau Las Vegas branded merchandise.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will debut its day-one retail collection at its grand opening on December 13, 2023, with a number of Top 100 luxury fashion brands and designers to follow in 2024. More information about Fontainebleau Las Vegas, its rooms and suites, dining, and entertainment offerings can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening December 13, 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development, founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates its properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest-grossing and well-known nightlife, dining, and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

