Newark School of Fashion & Design High School Students Collaborate to Design Custom Cleats for the New York Jets' Garret Wilson

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from the Newark School of Fashion & Design (NSFD) recently embarked on an extraordinary journey as they were granted a rare opportunity to design custom football cleats for New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. This exclusive collaboration unfolded through a strategic partnership between the New York Jets and Microsoft Surface, with the aim of not only fostering creativity but also spotlighting the exceptional talents of the budding designers at the Newark School of Fashion & Design.

The initiative kicked off on Friday, October 27th, 2023, with a generous donation of Microsoft Surface devices to the NSFD, serving as the catalyst for an inspiring design process. This collaboration not only provided the students with hands-on experience, but also served as a platform for them to exhibit the design skills and innovation being learned in their coursework, such as The Art of Shoemaking and Customization conducted in partnership with Dirty Soles Footwear Group. At the conclusion of the project, students were tasked with crafting designs that embodied the essence of NSFD which were then shared with New York Jets shoe designers to assist in manufacturing the final product.

Superintendent León conveyed his gratitude, stating, "We extend our appreciation to our community partners for their steadfast support and enthusiasm in preparing our students for such valuable opportunities. The collaboration between the Newark School of Fashion & Design, Dirty Soles Footwear Group, and the New York Jets stands as an exemplary model for the collaborative partnerships we aim to cultivate throughout our district."

On November 28, the participating group of NSFD students arrived at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. The visit unfolded as an immersive experience, featuring an exciting cleat reveal. To add to the thrill, Garrett Wilson made a surprise appearance, gifting each student their own personal Microsoft Surface to take home.

Principal Pitts commented on the opportunity, "Accelerated learning at Newark School of Fashion & Design has been a key focus, and we are ecstatic that our students can amplify their skillset through hands-on design projects like this one in partnership with the New York Jets and Microsoft Surface."

Wilson was set to showcase his custom cleats during the New York Jets home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3. Among the spectators at MetLife Stadium were participating students, NSFD staff, and the founders of Dirty Soles Footwear Group.

Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Dr. Ortiz commented, "It's impressive to see the high level of creativity, technical expertise, and design proficiency the students demonstrated in their work for the New York Jets. This is a true testament to the exceptional quality of the NSFD staff, the District, and its students."

Board President Council stated, "The Newark School of Fashion & Design not only provides its students with the necessary skills to succeed in the fashion industry and beyond, but also valuable opportunities to work with renowned organizations such as the New York Jets. This is a testament to the exceptional work of The Newark Board of Education in empowering and preparing our students."

Through this unique project, the intersection of sports, fashion, and technology converged to create an unforgettable learning experience for the students involved.

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 63 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened 9 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

