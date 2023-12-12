Roouty by Wemeet Mobility: South Korea's Premier Last-Mile Logistics Solutions Unveiled at CES 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemeet Mobility, a leading South Korean mobility tech startup, unveils Roouty at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 9–12, 2024, in Las Vegas, signaling a transformative shift in logistics. Roouty stands as more than a multi-dispatch solution with route optimization. It extends beyond transforming last-mile logistics, aiding companies to transition from manual to modern processes. Additionally, Rooty infused ESG values into the traditionally challenged logistics industry, aligning Wemeet Mobility's commitment as a pioneer to sustainability, human-centric values, and overall last-mile logistics landscape.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9232551-roouty-by-wemeet-mobility-last-mile-logistics-solutions-ces-2024/

At CES 2024, Wemeet Mobility will unveil its latest innovations, partnerships, and collaborations, underscoring its unwavering dedication to advancing the logistics industry through ongoing research and development.

Discover cutting-edge logistics solutions and the future of digital services at Roouty's website www.roouty.com and connect with Wemeet Mobility on LinkedIn to stay updated.

Redefining Last-Mile Logistics for Sustainability and Human-Centric Efficiency with Roouty

Wemeet Mobility transforms logistics with a human-centric approach, challenging industry norms through a proprietary routing engine ensuring accurate ETA and real-time shipment visibility. This addresses industry pain points, offering optimization options, leveraging insights from veteran drivers, and reducing carbon emissions to align with global regulations.

Mr. Kang, CEO Wemeet Mobility, stated, "Wemeet Mobility leverages Roouty to excel in the last mile–reducing costs, improving efficiency, and offseting CO2 through route optimization. Operational efficiencies result in a substantial 4x average cost reduction, empowering decentralized decision-making by dispatchers on the field and enhancing customer experience based on accuracy and Moments of Truth (MOT)."

Wemeet Mobility's boasts rapid computation and customizable business logic, ensuring ETA accuracy within ±10 minutes from the actual ATA, enhancing logistics efficiency. Through collaborations with various Korean public logistics and distribution companies, Roouty strategically addresses the evolving demands in last-mile logistics.

About Wemeet Mobility

Wemeet Mobility, a pioneering mobility tech startup with six years expertise in cutting-edge VRS engines for fleets and mobility services, is poised for expansion into diverse Location-Based Services (LBS) businesses. Building on its success in the 2022 Logistics Conference and the 2023 Korea Logistics Startup Competition, the company emphasizes its commitment to upgrading logistics operations through digital transformation at the convention.

Roouty is a vehicle mobility solution that leverages Wemeet Mobility's proprietary route optimization engine and precision maps to redefine last-mile logistics. (PRNewswire)

Roouty enables multiple vehicles to traverse routes efficiently and provides real-time visibility into the drivers' transportation statuses, thereby allowing logistics companies to efficiently implement different policies. (PRNewswire)

Jeju-Onul is the result of an innovative combination of dynamic routing and pickup/delivery technologies, using the vehicle-to-vehicle method to reduce the cost structure of logistics infrastructure. (PRNewswire)

Currently, Wemeet Mobility is actively exploring collaborations with other global transportation companies that offer same-day delivery within certain boundaries. This provides an opportunity to further expand and diversify the services they offer, and also opens up new opportunities for global companies. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemeet Mobility