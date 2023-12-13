Jacobs Supports Innovative Nuclear Reactor Developer in France

Project advances energy security and the circular economy

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected to support Naarea, a French start-up which is developing a new nuclear power reactor, by assisting with nuclear safety as well as several engineering disciplines including control and instrumentation, mechanical and process.

Raffaele Muscetta (left) and David Briggs (right), from Naarea, celebrate the signing of the framework contract with Dawn James and Philippe Wolf from Jacobs at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris. (PRNewswire)

"Promoting the circular economy by using long-lived radioactive waste, Naarea's reactor would help to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and bring a complementary offering to the clean energy mix," said Jacobs Vice President Dawn James. "Under the three-year framework with Naarea, we will work together to progress our joint aim of delivering safe, clean and sustainable nuclear energy to promote energy security and build a more connected and sustainable world."

Naarea was one of the first companies to receive funding support from the France 2030 investment plan, a government initiative which aims to reinvigorate the country's nuclear industry. Its innovative XAMR® micro generator design draws on the latest developments in three key areas of nuclear technology – molten salt cooling systems, fast neutron fission to close the fuel cycle, and small modular reactor construction methods – to produce electricity and heat using spent nuclear fuel. This has the potential to create considerable savings and promote the circular economy.

"Jacobs' track record within the nuclear industry as well as its fast development in France will enable Naarea to collaborate with teams which are both highly experienced and agile. This partnership is key for Naarea in order to accelerate the development of our XAMR®," said NAAREA Founder and CEO Jean-Luc Alexandre.

