ParkUSA, A Northwest Pipe Company, launches new website

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkUSA, a Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure, recently launched a new website built specifically with ParkUSA customers in mind.

The new website (www.parkusa.com) has been completely redesigned with a fresh, user-friendly look and feel. The site promotes product-based solutions and innovation for wastewater, stormwater quality, water distribution, precast utilities, and automatic controls. Enhancements include easy navigation to help customers find the products, resources, and support they need. Each dedicated product page includes informational text, detailed renders and descriptions of popular product models, and searchable resources to quickly locate and download specs, drawings, flyers, and municipal resources.

The site highlights the Company's in-house marketing team capabilities with new videos, photos, and product illustrations, or renderings. The team captures the functionality and benefits of many products with cut-away views and explainer videos. An interactive map on the 'Contact Us' page helps customers reach the sales managers for specific products in their region.

"We are pleased to launch this new site to better showcase our product innovation and capabilities," states Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company. "This project was a collaboration between our engineering and marketing teams to build a site that highlights our unique manufacturing capabilities, provides client resources, and matches our professional tone and brand values."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures stormwater and wastewater technology products; high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; pump lift stations; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok®, and Northwest Pipe Company lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

