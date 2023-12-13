THE VETERANS CONSORTIUM PRO BONO PROGRAM ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD MARY ANN GILLEECE, ESQ

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterans Consortium (TVC). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of former Chaiman of TVC's Executive Board, Mary Ann Gilleece, Esq. Mary Ann assumed the helm as Chaiman in 2009 and artfully guided the organization through a time of exponential growth in our federal Veterans Pro Bono Program cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, and in other opportunities for TVC's National Volunteer Corps to serve veterans and their loved ones. In 2019 she stepped down as Chaiman but remained a valued advisor in an emeritus capacity.

Mary Ann was a strong leader and role model for TVC's staff, whose enthusiasm for justice was contagious. She ardently served as a TVC ambassador, raising awareness, and bringing focus to the need for quality pro bono legal services for our Nation's defenders. She was passionate about TVC's mission and felt it was a duty and a privilege to serve veterans.

Mary Ann had an accomplished career and was a trailblazer for women attorneys, serving as the Assistant Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services, Subcommittee on Investigations, Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (Acquisition Management) and she served in many leadership positions in defense contractor and professional associations.

"For her decade long tenure as the TVC Chairman, Mary Ann was a great champion on behalf of veterans. Through her leadership TVC greatly expanded both the number of veterans represented and TVC's lines of service. While Mary Ann was Chairman, TVC tripled the number of cases placed with pro bono attorneys and offered new services such as discharge upgrades and our Legal Advice and Referral Clinics. Mary Ann was also a great spokesperson for TVC and helped us with her great political acumen in getting support for our mission and raising awareness in Congress. Finally, Mary Ann was just a fun person to be around and she will be greatly missed by all of us at TVC." Bill Foster, Chairman, TVC Executive Board.

TVC has lost a valued colleague, friend, and a champion for our mission and the veterans we are privileged to serve. We extend our sincere condolences to her family, especially her daughter and granddaughter.

