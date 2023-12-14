AHARA Enhances User Experience With Seamless Grocery Shopping Integration through Instacart

The Integration ensures that individuals can effortlessly take control of their health without the hassle of traditional grocery shopping

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AHARA , a leader in precision nutrition and the only evidence-based, food-first nutrition plan, has launched an innovative grocery list feature seamlessly integrated with popular grocery delivery company Instacart. As the leader in personalized nutrition, AHARA continues to remove barriers and break new ground in empowering individuals to take control of their health through precise dietary choices and a food-first approach.

AHARA's precision nutrition plans are grounded in scientific evidence and tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. The newly introduced grocery list feature simplifies the shopping experience, allowing users to add their personalized AHARA-recommended nutrition items to their list with just a few taps and have them conveniently delivered to their doorstep via Instacart. This strategic collaboration streamlines the process of acquiring essential ingredients, making it easier for individuals to stay on track with their customized precision nutrition plans and prioritize their health.

"AHARA is dedicated to transforming the landscape of precision nutrition through the latest science by making it not only effective but also convenient and accessible to everyone," said Julie Wainwright, Co-founder and CEO. "This is the latest in steps we have taken to ensure users can easily discover the nutrients tailored to their body's unique needs and have all the tools and resources they need to implement lifestyle changes and take control of their health journey and prioritize preventative measures."

To take advantage of this feature, existing users can login to their accounts and new users can sign up for an AHARA nutrition plan ranging from the free basic plan to more advanced plans depending on their needs. With an AHARA plan, users can access a scientifically based questionnaire that delivers personalized information on the key nutrients their body needs and a practical way to achieve their nutrition goals without an in-person doctor visit. Users can then use the AHARA app to find recipes tailored to fit their key nutrients and add the ingredients to their list to be ordered through Instacart.

