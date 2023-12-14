Breaking Boundaries: 'American Sikh' Soars to Oscars Campaign with a Tale of Turbans, Triumph, and True Heroism

"American Sikh" is more than a film, it's a celebration of diversity, resilience, and the triumph of acceptance over adversity.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor (The Elephant Whisperers) and Michelin-starred chef-filmmaker Vikas Khanna have teamed up to serve as executive producers for the Oscar qualified animated short film 'American Sikh.'

Breaking Boundaries: 'American Sikh' Soars to Oscars Campaign with a Tale of Turbans, Triumph, and True Heroism (PRNewswire)

The short, animated documentary follows the true and unlikely story of an American born, turban-wearing Sikh man, Vishavjit Singh, who after a lifetime of facing prejudice, self-doubt and violence, finally finds acceptance in a superhero costume.

Produced and co-directed by Singh alongside director Ryan Westra, the film has garnered acclaim, securing a world premiere at The Tribeca Festival, winning Best Short Animation at Sidewalk Film Festival, Best Animation at San Diego International Film Festival, and numerous other prestigious awards.

Truly breaking barriers, the animated short is the first film to capture the story of an American Sikh and premiere at a major American festival. Embarking on a mission for consideration at the 2024 Academy Awards, the film's overall goal is to bring more diverse representation and experiences into today's media landscape and to challenge perceptions of what an American (and a superhero) can look like.

Quotes from the Filmmakers:

Guneet Monga Kapoor (Executive Producer):

"Through Vishavjit Singh's inspiring journey, 'American Sikh' not only tells a compelling story but also emphasizes the critical need for diverse voices in our society. This film is an ode to belonging, celebrating authenticity and inviting the beauty of diverse perspectives. 'American Sikh' is a hero for everyone."

Vikas Khanna (Executive Producer):

"American Sikh is a true portrayal of a superhero fighting prejudice and discrimination through compassion. Vishavjit is a genuine American hero that the world needs."

Vishavjit Singh (Co-Director, Producer) "The courage to confront intolerance with humor and grace is at the heart of 'American Sikh,' a film that encapsulates my life story, marked by two tragic events from 1984 to 9/11. In the vulnerability of perceived 'otherness,' we discover the foundation to embrace our common humanity. The film beautifully manifests our deep-rooted potential for kindness and compassion."

Ryan Westra (Director):

"Vishavjit and I were eager to collaborate on another film featuring a Sikh lead character. We believe there's more to explore and a significant need for increased Sikh representation in American media."

