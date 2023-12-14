FEVO NAMES ID.me OFFICIAL VERIFICATION PARTNER

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO , the leading e-commerce company that lets friends shop together on any website, has named ID.me, the market-leading digital identity and credentials network, as its official verification partner.

A recent study found that 12% of people buying concert tickets have been scammed, while two-thirds of event goers are worried about purchasing tickets online. Statistics like these and many others have compelled FEVO to employ a multifold approach to safeguard against the problem.

Earlier this year, FEVO established a new data compliance department led by some of the most experienced staff in the industry. Now, with the launch of their partnership with ID.me, they'll integrate some of the most sophisticated identity-verification software available into their event-ticketing platform. This new layer of security will reduce fraud while adding protection for promoters and consumers alike.

"ID.me is delighted to join forces with FEVO to fight ticket fraud and provide fans with a better user experience," said Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO. "Bots and ticket scalpers have been a problem for far too long, with fans and artists paying the price. Integrating ID.me into the FEVO platform will provide fans and artists a greater sense of security, while taking a big step towards solving this important problem."

As part of the implementation, ID.me will add its identity verification tool into the FEVO Social Checkout™, offering identity and group affiliation verification along with targeted offers to its 117M+ members.

"Industry-wide, ticket fraud has doubled since 2022, with fraud chargebacks representing a significant risk in the leagues and industries we support," said FEVO CEO and Founder Ari Daie. "Given that reality, ID.me stood out as a terrific partner to help us mitigate the risks that face our consumers, clients and partners."

About FEVO

FEVO helps the biggest brands in the world reimagine online shopping. Our Social Checkout™ makes it easy for fans to shop together on any ticketing website, restoring the vital human elements of in-person shopping without sacrificing the efficiency and convenience of e-commerce. Since launching in 2016, FEVO has become a dominant force in live events, helping 1000+ blue-chip brands in sports, music and entertainment sell more than 15 million tickets to 4 million consumers. For more information, visit FEVO.com .

About ID.me

ID.me allows individuals to create secure, private, and portable digital identities that provide access to a rapidly growing network of commercial and government services. More than 117 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 31 states, 14 federal agencies, and over 600 name-brand retailers across ID.me's secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit ID.me .

