G-P Wins Two Gold Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards

G-P Meridian™ Suite recognized as the Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation and the Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners) , the pioneer and recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today announced its recent double win in the Brandon Hall Group 2023 Excellence in Technology Awards. The HR technology analyst firm recognized G-P's excellence in the future of work and human resources technology areas with a gold award for Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation and for Best Advance in Unique HR or Workforce Management Technology.

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology. As modern work has been transformed by technological advances enabling companies to build global teams to support their growth ambitions, this win showcases how G-P unlocks the power of the everywhere workforce with its industry-leading G-P Meridian Suite.

"G-P continues to set the pace of innovation in enabling global expansion and employment and Brandon Hall Group's recognition reinforces our industry leadership and advancements in HR technology and the future of work," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "Our Global Growth Technology platform pushes the boundaries of what is possible in global growth, empowering opportunities for talent and businesses worldwide."

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions" said Brandon Hall Group, chief operating officer, Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Learn more about G-P's award-winning G-P Meridian Suite and read G-P's latest future of work research here .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. Brandon Hall Group is honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

About G-P

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian™ Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

