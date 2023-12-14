Internet Marketing Association Wraps One of the Largest Artificial Intelligence Conferences in America

IMPACT 23 Award Winners Announced at Lido House Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "IMPACT 23: Where AI Meets the Ocean," hosted by the Internet Marketing Association (IMA) Oct. 18-20, 2023 in Newport Beach, Calif., brought together a dynamic and influential assembly of industry innovators, elected officials and AI thought leaders.

Over three immersive days, against the backdrop of a beautiful Pacific coastal setting, attendees delved into cutting-edge AI technologies and their wide-ranging applications in the fields of defense, healthcare, martech, edtech, fintech and other markets.

A consensus was reached that Generative AI and unlocking "intelligence as a service" will be regarded as the largest technological impact to business and society in history, overshadowing the invention of the microchip and the internet. Virtually every aspect of all industries will be impacted, making swift adaptation imperative for business survival.

Furthermore, GenAI will revolutionize the creation, distribution and consumer interaction with advertisements, profoundly influencing business conduct and productivity. Speakers underscored the critical need for swift adaptation and integration of AI, emphasizing that businesses are not competing with GenAI but are, in fact, competing with those who are leveraging AI innovation ahead of them.

At the same time, presenters repeatedly emphasized the importance of long-term ethical considerations in the application of AI. Cybersecurity and public safety experts warned against criminal misuse of GenAI, while also highlighting its potential for positive use in law enforcement and national defense.

IMPACT 23 speakers, panelists, interviewees and topics encompassed:

Mickey Alon, Chief Product/Tech Officer, VidMob: AI in Multi-Industry Use

Garth Andrus, President, Cognixia: AI in Multi-Industry Use

Errol Arkilic, Chief Innovation Officer, UCI: AI in Multi-Industry Use

Greg Ashlock, CEO, iHeartMedia: The Impact of Audio

Don Barnes , Sheriff, Orange County Sheriff's Department: AI for Combating Crime

Noah Blom, Mayor, Newport Beach : Public-Private Partnerships

Neville Boston, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Reviver: Public-Private Partnerships; Entrepreneurial Journey

Victor Cho, CEO, Emovid: AI in Multi-Industry Use

Dan Clarke , President, IntraEdge: Why Care about Ethical AI Usage

Sean Conrad, Executive Vice President & Partner, Cardone Ventures: 10xing America

Chris Duncan , Mayor, San Clemente: Public-Private Partnerships

Ilya Evdokimov , Co-Founder/CTO, WiseTREND: AI Workers in a Business Place Today and Tomorrow

Rob Florian, National Accounts Manager, Winspire Experience Agency: Evolution of Event Experience & How People Build Relationships

Hector Garcia , Founder & Brand Guardian , MBN Creative Inc: AI in Creative

Ted Heisler, Vice President, Ware Malcomb: Return to Office and Workflow Innovations

Jin Hyung Lee , Founder & Chairman, LVIS: AI in Multi-Industry Use

Sara Jackson , Chancellor, Pepperdine University: Cultivating Graduates of Exemplary Character

Livi Kerszenbaum, Senior Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Orange County United Way: Purpose Moment

Afif Khoury , CEO, SOCi: AI in Multi-Industry Use

Josh Kreitzer, Founder & CEO, Channel Bankers: Best Ideas & Takeaways for the Future of Ecommerce and Digital Marketing; Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations

Kashual Kurapati, Senior Vice President, SalesForce: AI in Multi-Industry Use

Olivier Lemaignen, President, HPO Coach: Return to Office and Workflow Innovations

David Latona, President & CEO, Tompkins Solutions : Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations

Palmer Luckey, Founder, Anduril Industries: Global Geopolitical Trends

Joe Megibow, CEO, Bright Cellars: Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations

Tom Peck, Vice President, Sysco: Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations

Blake Resnik, Founder & CEO, BRINC Drones: Technology and Public Safety

Chris Robertson, Financial Planner, Peak Financial Group: Economic Forecast and FinTech

Ryan Steelberg, President & CEO, Veritone: AI Innovations, Writer's Strike, and AI Industries Going into 2024

MC Sungaila, Partner, Complex Appellate Litigation Group: Public-Private Partnerships

Jay Symonds, Head of Home & Sporting Goods Advertising, Amazon: Ecommerce, AI & Supply Chain Innovations

Will Tober, Senior Vice President, Hughes Marino: Return to Office and Workflow Innovations

Frederick Vallaeys, Co-founding CEO, Optmyzr: AI for Marketing

Jeff Volpe, President, ViewSonic: Return to Office and Workflow Innovations

Zachary Zaharek, Associate General Counsel, Virgin Galactic: Public-Private Partnerships

In addition, IMA recognized an impressive cohort of individuals, companies and products at the forefront of transformation in their respective industries. These achievements earned a range of honors in the annual IMA IMPACT Awards.

Award winners included:

INDIVIDUALS

Ekram Alam , Co-Founder & CEO, MindPortal: Innovation of the Year

Michael Ambacher, COO, Original Sprout: Sustainable Business Leader of the Year

Garth Andrus, President, Cognixia: AI Thought Leader of the Year

Errol Arkilic, Chief Innovation Officer, UCI: Innovator of the Year

Lawrence R. Armstrong, Chairman, Ware Malcomb: Artist of the Year

Neville Boston, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Reviver: Founder of the Year

Michael Capaldi, Founder, RPP Equities: Real Estate Attorney of the Year

Luke Carlson, Owner, LS Carlson Law: Workplace of the Year

Matt Collins, CEO, Mountain View Medical Laboratory: Medical Laboratory of the Year

Sean Conrad, Executive Vice President & Partner, Cardone Ventures: Best Small Business Solution Provider

Jeff Cova, President, Winspire Experience Agency: Experience Marketing Agency of the Year

Manish Dudharejia, Founder & President, E2M: Content Solution Provider of the Year

Doug Frederick, CEO, Healthcues: Workplace Solution of the Year

Jim Gash, President & CEO, Pepperdine University: Servant Leader of the Year

Sue Grant, Founder, The Literacy Project: Community Impact Award

Gloria Lee , Client Relations Partner, Rutan & Tucker LLP: Partner of the Year

Joe Megibow, CEO, Bright Cellars: Marketing Leader of the Year

Helen Norris, Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer, Chapman University: EdTech Leader of the Year

Chris Norton, Senior Vice President, Data Activation, Marketing & Personalization, Marriott International: AI Marketing Leader of the Year

Bob Olson, Founder, R.D. Olson Development: Builder of the Year

Tom Peck, Vice President, Sysco: Best Use of AI for Food Services Company

Tom Sauer, CEO & Owner, MacArthur Group: IMA Member of the Year

Ben Phillips, Chief Investment Strategist, Savoie Capital: Family Office Provider of the Year

Chris Robertson, Financial Planner, Peak Financial Group: Financial Service Company of the Year

Tim Shank, Partner, Swarts, Manning & Associates: Insurance Broker of the Year

MC Sungaila, Partner, Complex Appellate Litigation Group: Lawyer of the Year

Will Tober, Senior Vice President, Hughes Marino: Commercial Broker of the Year

Jeff Volpe, President, Viewsonic: Best Integrated Campaign Strategy

Kamran Zand , Broker & Founder, Luxury Estates International: Luxury Real Estate Agent of the Year

ORGANIZATIONS

Aptera Motors: Innovator of the Year

Boustead Securities LLC: Investment Banker of the Year

Channel Bakers: CPG Digital Marketing Firm of the Year

Eide Bailly: Best Accounting Firm

Emovid: Best AI Powered Video

Farmers & Merchants Bank: Business Bank of the Year

Fristers: Community Impact Award

Goodwin Company: Generational Company of the Year

Greenlane: Fintech Platform of the Year, Startup of the Year

iHeartMedia: Media Platform of the Year

IntraEdge: Technology Services Provider of the Year

MacArthur Group LLC: Healthcare Company of the Year

Marriott International: Best Use of AI in Hospitality, Best Use of Internet Marketing

MBN Creative: AI Creative Agency of the Year

Newport Beach & Co/Visit Newport Beach: Best Destination Marketing Agency

Optmyzr: Best AI in Marketing

Pendry Newport Beach: Best Conference Venue

Reviver: Most Valuable Startup

Salesforce: Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year

Sea Purity Investments: Best Investment Company

serviceMob: Startup of the Year

Simon Scholars: Community Impact Award

SOCi: Best AI for Franchise Application

The Elwood Club: Private Club of the Year

The Setting Wine: Wine of the Year

Tompkins Solutions: Best Use of AI in Supply Chain Management

Urbana Holdings: Best Commercial Real Estate Fund

Veritone: AI Service Provider of the Year

VidMob: AI Solution of the Year

Whittier Trust: Multi-Family Office of the Year

The diverse and impactful contributions celebrated during the event highlighted the intersection of AI and industry expertise, reinforcing the continuous evolution and positive impact that this convergence brings to the world's ever-changing landscape.

A comprehensive report on "IMPACT 23: Where AI Meets the Ocean" can be downloaded at IMPACT 23 AI Manifesto.pdf . The report provides full details on the highly informative presentations, the many prominent speakers and panelists, IMPACT Award categories and winners, and other activities during the conference.

The annual IMA IMPACT conference is a world-class event that enables an array of experts to share their experience and expertise with attendees to enrich their professional development. Each year sets a new milestone for deep insights into the very latest industry trends.

IMA has established a position as one of the largest and fastest growing groups in the world focused on internet marketing. Members represent a wide range of fields associated with this dynamic and pivotal aspect of business and society.

For information on the Internet Marketing Association, visit www.imanetwork.org .

About the Internet Marketing Association

IMA is one of the fastest growing and largest Internet marketing groups in the world, with professional members in fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming and creative development. It provides a platform where proven Internet marketing strategies are demonstrated and shared to increase members' value to their organizations. IMA is underwritten by corporate partners to provide an opportunity to learn, engage and define best practices without making a financial commitment. www.imanetwork.org

ANCILLARY MATERIALS

IMPACT23 AI Manifesto:

IMPACT 23 AI Manifesto.pdf

IMPACT23 Recap Video:

IMPACT 23 – Where AI Meets the Ocean

IMPACT23 Photo Gallery: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/149vYKnzlHak1zqnLxHgrvMni_bySH3zI?usp=drive_link

