Introducing WALLIX One, the cybersecurity SaaS platform designed to meet the digital and economic challenges of companies aiming to safeguard their access and identities

Introducing WALLIX One, the cybersecurity SaaS platform designed to meet the digital and economic challenges of companies aiming to safeguard their access and identities

WALLIX extends its suite of identity and digital access management software via its SaaS platform, WALLIX One.

WALLIX One-PAM (Privileged Access Management), the privileged access management service with a unique pricing model on the market, supports companies in search of an agile cybersecurity solution to govern both internal and external digital access.

WALLIX's adoption of the SaaS model positions the company for sustainable growth and ensures utmost customer satisfaction.

PARIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX), a cybersecurity software publisher and expert in identity and access security, launches its SaaS platform, WALLIX One. This platform includes essential services designated to safeguard the digital operations of companies. With WALLIX One, employees, external service providers, IT administrators, PLC maintainers, machines, and robots can access IT or OT infrastructures, equipment, applications, and data only after their identity and granted permissions undergo verification. By outsourcing the management of their identity and access security software to WALLIX One, IT security managers retain control over access to critical company resources. This approach helps mitigate risks associated with theft and identity compromise, allowing them to concentrate on implementing and enforcing their security policies.

The benefits of SaaS alongside the functional excellence of a global PAM leader

With the rising cost of raw materials and the shortage of cybersecurity talent, business decision-makers are seeking solutions that are not only effective and efficient but also easily deployable with a swift return on investment. WALLIX One stands out by offering cutting-edge identity and access security, featuring automatic updates, the ability to leverage WALLIX innovations, and the latest features and security patches. Its project evolution is seamlessly tailored to the evolving needs and uses, allowing flexibility in adding resources or users, an annual subscription with straightforward pricing and billing, global service availability, and the consumption of various complementary services from the WALLIX software range.

WALLIX One serves as the cybersecurity platform that efficiently operationalizes a Zero-Trust architecture, guaranteeing compliance with current regulations for companies of all sizes.

The services offered within WALLIX One include:

WALLIX One-IDaaS: Fosters team mobility and remote work, enabling employees to connect to business applications from any location. With Single Sign-On (SSO), there's no need to remember multiple passwords; one is sufficient to access the business environment through a web console. This not only streamlines the user experience but also allows IT teams to focus on their core tasks instead of dealing with password-related tickets. Additionally, the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) ensures that individuals accessing applications are indeed who they claim to be, enhancing security.

WALLIX One-RA (Remote Access): Geared towards organizations across various sectors, especially in the industry, aiming to simplify digital access for external providers to their IT infrastructure or industrial equipment. This remote access management service enables business teams to swiftly grant access to external service providers, specifying a set time frame. Once tasks are completed, these external accesses are automatically revoked, ensuring continuous monitoring for complete visibility and end-to-end security throughout the process.



All WALLIX PAM functionalities are also available in SaaS:

WALLIX One-PAM: To mitigate risks associated with privileged accounts, verifying the identity of users (whether individuals or machines) with extensive privileges is crucial. This involves secure password management and traceability of activities across all sessions. By monitoring and restricting privileged accounts based on the principle of least privilege and providing temporary (Just-In-Time) access to authorized users, the PAM solution helps minimize the risk of malicious or unauthorized use of these accounts, reinforcing data protection against internal and external threats. The in-depth audit function aids incident analysis, offering a comprehensive and controlled view of network activity and bolstering defense against advanced threats.



WALLIX One-PAM stands out for its unique pricing model, allowing companies to rapidly scale their projects while maintaining cost control. The annual subscription-based pricing model offers the expected flexibility (Pay-As-You-Grow) for all companies seeking to optimize their budgetary resources amid a complex economic and geopolitical context.



With WALLIX One-PAM companies gain access to the leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution in the market. This technology, deemed indispensable by renowned analysts such as Gartner and KuppingerCole , empowers organizations to regain control of access and proactively prevent cyberattacks .



For more information, visit: To mitigate risks associated with privileged accounts, verifying the identity of users (whether individuals or machines) with extensive privileges is crucial. This involves secure password management and traceability of activities across all sessions. By monitoring and restricting privileged accounts based on the principle of least privilege and providing temporary (Just-In-Time) access to authorized users, the PAM solution helps minimize the risk of malicious or unauthorized use of these accounts, reinforcing data protection against internal and external threats. The in-depth audit function aids incident analysis, offering a comprehensive and controlled view of network activity and bolstering defense against advanced threats.WALLIXWith WALLIXKuppingerColecyberattacksFor more information, visit: https://www.wallix.one

"The transition of our offering to the SaaS model was a declared priority for innovation this year, aligning with the evolving needs of organizations and the shifting landscape of IT investment demands. We conceptualized WALLIX One as a centralized SaaS platform, providing agile and streamlined management of all digital access and identities handled by our customers' IT departments. Often perceived as a significant investment with expensive implementations, identity and access management required a fresh approach. We aimed to center our model around return on investment, striking the right balance between innovative usability and operational cost-effectiveness. At WALLIX, we firmly believe that the expertise of our cybersecurity engineers and the innovation embedded in our software should consistently enhance the lives of our customers in an increasingly digital future. With this vision in mind, we are introducing WALLIX One," explains Jean-Noël de Galzain, founder and CEO of WALLIX.

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is the European specialist in access and digital identity security and the world leader in PAM (Privileged Access Management). Its technologies enable organizations to meet today's challenges in IT network protection and data security. They also provide detection and resilience to cyberattacks and protect organizations' digital assets in addition to maintaining business continuity of IT systems, in the cloud, and in industrial networks. These technologies simplify compliance with regulatory requirements for access to critical IT infrastructure and data. With its PAM4ALL, PAM4OT, and Trustelem solutions, WALLIX helps its customers modernize their information systems and put cybersecurity at the service of their digital transformation. The company relies on a network of certified distributors, resellers, and integrators to support more than 2,000 organizations worldwide in all sectors of the economy. The company is listed on Euronext (ALLIX). The founders and also CEOs, as well as the investment structure Thierry Dassault Holding are the historical reference shareholders.

OT.security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801456/3815089/Wallix_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE WALLIX