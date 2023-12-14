Suncast golfer Sam Bennett named 'Player to Watch' as he competes for PGA TOUR card

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a PGA TOUR card on the line, Suncast Corporation's sponsored golfer Sam Bennett has a chance to take the next major step in his professional journey. Bennett will compete this weekend at Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School, presented by Korn Ferry, at the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Bennet will tee off on Thursday at 10:05 A.M. ET and Friday at 8:51 A.M. ET.

Suncast Logo (PRNewswire)

It's the first time since 2012 that PGA TOUR Q-School has had tour cards up for grabs, with the top five and ties earning 2024 PGA TOUR membership. Bennett — named a top 10 player to watch at the event by PGATOUR.com — knows full well the stakes of this weekend, and he's ready to embrace the opportunity.

"I'm excited for this week. I've had a good few weeks of practice, and look forward to this opportunity," Bennett said. "Understanding the implications of a week like this, all I can do is my very best."

To watch Sam compete for a top five finish and PGA TOUR card this weekend, fans can tune in Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel.

"With this being the last week of playing for the year, I'm grateful for the support by Tom and his entire team at Suncast," said Bennett.

Sam Bennett was raised in Madisonville, Texas, before joining the golf team at Texas A&M in 2018. In June of 2023, he turned pro. For the latest updates on information on Sam's impressive golf career, follow him on Instagram @sambennettgolf.

About Suncast® and Suncast Commercial®

Suncast Corporation is a privately held designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer and commercial products for the home and industrial markets. The scope of their extensive product range includes innovative items in several categories encompassing, outdoor storage, lawn and garden, planters, snow tools, deck and patio accessories, outdoor furniture, and several others.

Suncast continues to be a leader in the design and manufacture of high-quality resin products made in the U.S.A. for over 35 years. The Suncast® brand is the market share leader in hose reels, outdoor storage, and snow tools. These products are sold through over 25,000 retail outlets in the United States and Canada, primarily through big box, hardware, clubs, and specialty retail chains as well as major e-commerce providers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suncast Corporation