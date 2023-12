FDA Roundup: December 15, 2023

the United States

On Wednesday, the FDA approved the PulseSelect Pulse Field Ablation (PFA) system for cardiac electrophysiological mapping (stimulation and recording) and to treat atrial fibrillation (Afib) using electrical pulses to ablate cardiac tissue. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that 12.1 million people inwill have the condition in 2030. The PulseSelect PFA system has several components, including a generator and a loop catheter that ablate tissue with fast electrical pulses that form holes in the thin membrane around each cell (irreversible electroporation) instead of with thermal energy. In 2018, the FDA granted Breakthrough Devices designation to the PulseSelect PFA system because it represented a breakthrough technology that could provide more effective treatment for a life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating condition, among other criteria. Conventional thermal ablation for the treatment of Afib may lead to adverse events such as injury to the esophagus. Today's approval brings to market an alternative treatment modality that may reduce such risks. The FDA granted approval, subject to certain post-approval study requirements, of the PulseSelect PFA system to Medtronic, Inc.