INSBANK Promotes Blake Wilson to President of Medquity Division

Nationwide Footprint of Nashville Lender's Healthcare Group Continues to Expand

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently INSBANK's Board of Directors Promoted Blake Wilson to President of Medquity, which is the bank's division focused on healthcare services. Wilson has been a driving force for the Nashville lender's healthcare-focused businesses, having first led the bank's TMA Medical Banking division since 2013. TMA Medical Banking serves the constituency of members of the Tennessee Medical Association, thru a marketing agreement with the TMA.

"Under Blake's leadership our healthcare expertise flourished and availed the bank the opportunity to develop a nationwide brand," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "In addition to building a great team and scaling our business across the country, he has become a leader in the healthcare finance sector and certainly deserves the recognition afforded by this promotion," Rieniets continued.

Medquity serves as a nationwide lending, deposit, and treasury resource for the healthcare industry. Banking solutions range from consumer to the middle market and are focused on healthcare businesses, practices, and providers. The Medquity team is ingrained in the healthcare community to better understand its challenges and opportunities, develop niche solutions, and serve customers that are committed to improving healthcare delivery, including patient care and access.

"I'm proud of what our healthcare team has accomplished - now serving clients in almost 30 states, growing a 16-physician advisory board, developing our fintech platform, and more - but am most excited about the opportunity ahead," said Blake Wilson. "We are further investing in our commitment to be a banking resource for healthcare's operators, providers, and sponsors as they navigate the industry's evolution and growth in the years ahead."

INSBANK's well-diversified healthcare lending portfolio has steadily grown in recent years, and has become the bank's most significant niche. "While the healthcare industry is complex and lending into it requires appropriate expertise, it is of strategic importance to us given its low correlation to general economic trends, as well as our location in Nashville, which is our nation's epicenter of healthcare services," Rieniets continued.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and Finworth. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. Finworth offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

