Digital Workforce Services Plc and Robocorp Extend Their Partnership with a New 3-Year Agreement for Advanced Automation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO and HELSINKI, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of their previous agreement, Digital Workforce, a leading business automation services company, and Robocorp, a provider of advanced AI-native Python automation technology, are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership. The new three-year agreement focuses on collaboration in various automation and data migration projects, among others, within healthcare process automation and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) projects in the US.

Digital Workforce Services Plc and Robocorp Extend Partnership with a 3-Year Agreement for Advanced Automation Solutions

Amidst a backdrop of increased economic uncertainty and the imperative for cost efficiency in automation technology investments, Digital Workforce Services Plc and Robocorp are excited to announce the extension of their strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to redefine digital transformation strategies, targeting the rapidly evolving needs of clients within healthcare, FSI, and other industries facing significant digitalization and process automation challenges in 2024 and beyond.

With a successful track record, especially in the Nordic health and social care sector, the partnership's cutting-edge automation solution is primed for large-scale, project-based undertakings, including complex migrations and integrations necessitated by mergers and acquisitions, particularly within the U.S. healthcare industry. This sector is witnessing a resurgence in deal-making activities post-pandemic, an area where our robust migration solutions ensure safe, compliant, and efficient data handling between diverse EMR systems and other critical IT systems.

Antti Karjalainen, CEO of Robocorp, comments on the ongoing collaboration:

"Our initial year working with Digital Workforce was marked by significant achievements and learnings. We're thrilled to extend this partnership, as it aligns perfectly with our shared vision for the future of AI and automation services. We're committed to bringing innovative technology solutions to the dynamic challenges of today's business environment."

Jussi Vasama, CEO of Digital Workforce, reflects on the past success and future potential:

"Building on our fruitful collaboration with Robocorp, we've seen firsthand how scalable and AI-compatible robust automation technology can provide a competitive edge in our business process automation offering. We are also very excited about the Generative AI capabilities that Robocorp offers. This extended partnership will not only continue but also enhance our delivery of state-of-the-art automation solutions and services, meeting the evolving needs of our existing and new customers."

The continuation of this partnership underscores a commitment to generating maximum value from automation investments, fostering innovation, and supporting the strategic objectives of clients worldwide.

About Robocorp

Robocorp stands at the forefront of AI-native Python automation technology. Known for its innovative and flexible solutions, the company is dedicated to transforming the landscape of business automation and data migration. Backed by notable investors like Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, Slow Ventures, SineWave Ventures, and Harpoon Ventures, Robocorp is headquartered in San Francisco, operating primarily online. For more on its AI and Python automation solutions, visit https://robocorp.com/.

About Digital Workforce Services Plc

Digital Workforce Services Plc is a leading business process automation services and technology solution provider globally. Digital Workforce Outsmart services and technology solution suites allow organizations to save costs, accelerate digitalization, increase revenue, improve customer experience, and gain a competitive advantage. Globally, over 250 large customers use Digital Workforce's services and technologies to transform their businesses with automation. Founded in 2015, Digital Workforce currently employs over 200 business automation specialists in the US, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Digital Workforce is publicly listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

