University Health enhances performance with Hyland's OnBase SMART on FHIR integration with Epic® Hyperdrive™

CLEVELAND , Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading global content services provider, has enabled San Antonio-based University Health to deepen its access to unstructured patient data by leveraging Hyland's next-generation OnBase SMART on FHR Application Programming Interface integration with Epic Hyperdrive™.

Unstructured data in healthcare remains a significant obstacle to achieving improved care outcomes, as HIMSS, in its 2023 State of Interoperability and Connected Care report, notes that 65 percent of health systems don't have access to patients' unstructured documents and data. Given that up to 75 percent of patient records may be unstructured, according to Frost and Sullivan, clinicians are at risk of missing key patient data across multiple databases and PACS systems.

Enter Hyland and its leading healthcare solutions, used by more than 3,000 health systems globally to capture, process, and integrate documents and medical images within the electronic health record and other core system workflows. With its enterprise approach to handling unstructured content in both clinical and non-clinical settings, Hyland currently integrates with more than 500 core systems, bringing enterprise content services to staff working within EHR, ERP, HRMS and CRM systems.

"Our patients can be confident that their providers see the complete picture of their health to make informed care decisions thanks to both Hyland and Epic technology," said Marvin Carr, database administrator for University Health, a Hyland customer since 2005 and one of the first to implement the new OnBase integration. "After extensive testing, we've proven that our OnBase SMART on FHIR integration drives greater efficiency, leveraging key features such as the ability to scan patient records and match them to the appropriate order in Epic Media Manager™. We are looking forward to expanding the platform in the future, such as enabling clinicians to use optical character recognition to quickly find relevant medical history based on OnBase integration for Epic Chart Search™."

Hyland's OnBase SMART on FHIR API integration enables clinicians to access physician notes, EKGs, clinical ancillary systems and scanned medical records from multiple sources within Epic workflow. In addition, the integration provides greater data standardization to improve the interoperability of healthcare data while enhancing user authentication.

"Hyland seamlessly integrates content, data and processes within core system workflows, enabling hospitals and care providers to instantly access critical unstructured content through the interfaces they know and interact with daily," said Ed McQuiston, Hyland executive vice president and chief customer officer. "The OnBase SMART on FHIR integration marks the latest advancement from Hyland to help customers achieve optimal interoperability, and underwent testing on more than 450 test cases for 64 workflows for health system use prior to its release."

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic health records (EHR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing clinical documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows, and improves clinical decision making.

