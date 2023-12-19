Avia Spreads Extra Joy this Holiday Season with a Mobile Gaming Wonderland Full of Cheery Characters, Festive Prizes and More

Pocket7Games, Bingo Clash, Solitaire Clash and More to Host Exclusive Holiday

Mini-Games and Sweet Surprises

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour'' and "Solitaire Clash" apps, and Pocket7Games social competition platform, is spreading some extra joy this holiday season with a host of winter themed events, jolly graphics and the chance to unwrap special prizes. Available to play now through Jan. 4, 2024, users can enjoy a range of frosty festivities across Avia's individual game titles such as "Santa's Search" filled with puzzles and activities in the hunt for bells to collect and "Xmas Dice Tour," a snowy twist on the Monopoly classic, throughout the Pocket7Games platform. There will also be lots of holiday cheer as Avia's most popular titles get all decked out in holiday gear and filled with merry mini game events.

From now until Dec. 31, players can take part in the "Christmas Bash" on the Pocket7Games platform by participating in a "Candy Craze" event to earn candy canes and enter them into the "Santa's Spin" wheel mini game for a chance to win the jackpot prize. Users can also win a variety of prizes in other mini games, such as the thrilling "Xmas Spin" or "Cash Miner" with dressed up characters. For those looking to simply enjoy their favorite classics while getting into the holiday spirit, Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour and Solitaire Clash will be ornamented in holiday décor featuring chilly snowmen, sparkling lights and more.

For even more festive cheer, Bingo Tour, Bubble Buzz, Blockolot, and Solitaire Clash will be hosting an abundance of their own holiday events with the chance to earn additional rewards. Up until Jan. 4, players can join in on the magic of the "Christmas Corner" by participating in the daring "Derby Dash," the ever-promising "Passport Puzzler" and the sugar-filled "Sweet Blast." Users are able to earn extra cookies throughout the event simply by logging in and playing their favorite games. After earning enough cookies, players are able to exchange them in the "Christmas Corner" for a super-spectacular present. Cookies are also available to earn in the holiday mini-games, such as the "Christmas Grab" where users pop sparkling ornaments and the clever "Christmas Trivia" events.

"As we join in on the festive fun and spend time with our loved ones, Avia wishes all of our players an abundance of joy and cheer this holiday season," said Ping Wang, vice president of marketing, Avia. "We are elated to host a variety of holiday themed events across multiple fan-favorites and hope users enjoy the many merry game adventures."

Avia will also be hosting a series of "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" on the Pocket7Games platform from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24 where players can enter special tournaments up to five times each day for the chance to win outstanding prizes.

Following are holiday festivities and timelines:

Pocket7Games Timeline:

"Xmas Dice Tour" – Dec. 11 – Dec. 31

Holiday themed Solitaire and Bingo – Dec. 13 – Dec. 31

"Santa's Search" – Dec. 18 – Dec. 31

"Xmas Challenger Tournaments" – Dec. 18 – Dec. 24

"Christmas Bash" – Dec. 25 – Dec. 31

Avia Individual Game Titles:

Holiday themed Bingo Tour, Bubble Buzz, Blockolot and Solitaire Clash – Dec.13 – Jan. 4

"Derby Dash" – Dec. 13 – Dec. 19

"Passport Puzzler" – Dec. 20 – Dec. 26

"Sweet Blast" – Dec. 27 – Jan. 2

"Christmas Grab" – Dec. 13 – Jan. 4

"Christmas Trivia" – Dec. 13 – Jan. 4

"Christmas Corner" – Dec. 13 – Jan. 4

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, Avia is the go-to destination for casual competitive mobile gaming and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including "Bingo Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "Solitaire Clash." Quick to play and quick to win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform to unleash the competitive spirit in everyone, enabling them to experience the thrill of competition as they compete, have fun and win. To date, Avia has awarded more than $1.4 billion in prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download.

