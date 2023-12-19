Mohawk Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Scanalytics

The World's Largest Flooring Company is Partnering with Smart Flooring Leader Scanalytics to Combat Global Emissions

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohawk Group, a global leader in sustainability and part of the largest flooring manufacturer in the world, and Scanalytics, Inc., a Milwaukee, WI-based Smart Flooring company, are announcing a strategic partnership to reduce emissions from the built world.

Scanalytics Inc. Smart Flooring System (PRNewswire)

Buildings are the biggest contributors of wasted energy each year, responsible for nearly 40 percent of all carbon emissions annually. Much of that wasted energy comes from heating and cooling partially occupied or unoccupied spaces because the building cannot access precise usage. The combination of flooring and sensors bridges this gap. With the direct support of the US Department of Energy (DOE) ARPA-E, Scanalytics has developed a patented sensor material that can be seamlessly integrated directly into, on top of, or underneath Mohawk flooring. Bolstering the Mohawk Group commitment to sustainable materials, the flooring system delivers high-resolution data down to each footstep, without impeding occupant privacy or comfort. That critical information is used to control energy-hungry operations more intelligently like Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC). Powered by real-time visibility and an AI platform, data can be used to deploy a variety of software applications. The value delivered to building owners, operators, and occupants includes enhanced security, true customer insights, and detailed facilities management.

"The answer was right under our feet. We're excited to offer a flooring solution to our customers that not only reduces their Scope 1 carbon footprint, but also saves them more than a third of their energy costs," said Carlos Carrillo, vice president of research and development for Mohawk Group. "Department of Energy-vetted technology and materials science systems like Scanalytics are an example of Mohawk's commitment to quality, efficiency, and innovation."

Existing installations of the Scanalytics sensing technology system are proven to reduce energy waste by up to 35 percent per year while maintaining 90 percent occupant comfort satisfaction. With plans to roll out hundreds of millions of square feet of this product during the next several years, Mohawk Group is paving the path to significantly reduce emissions coming from the built environment, with an impact comparable to diverting tons of waste from landfills every single year.

"Mohawk Group is part of the world's largest flooring company, and by extension is in a unique position to make a significant impact. We're humbled to join forces and share our patented, DOE-backed system," said Joe Scanlin, CEO and co-founder of Scanalytics. "The results speak for themselves: immediate energy savings that go right to the bottom line without compromising the comfort or privacy of occupants."

The partnership launches in 2024.

About Mohawk Group

As the world's leading producer and distributor of quality commercial flooring, Mohawk Group believes that better floor coverings emerge from better design, innovation, and sustainability. Mohawk Group addresses the unique challenges and opportunities in contract interiors with a comprehensive carpet and hard surface portfolio of all types and price points. As the commercial division of Mohawk Industries, the company has a heritage of craftsmanship that spans more than 130 years. To learn more about our full line of flooring products, please visit MohawkGroup.com or call 1-800-554-6637.

About Scanalytics, Inc.

Powered by a team of scientists and engineers, the Scanalytics, Inc. Smart Flooring system combines patented sensor technology with a digital data platform to enable businesses to measure precise occupancy and movement, securely and privately. Backed by a Department of Energy partnership, the Scanalytics, Inc. system results in energy savings, massive CO2 reduction, increased security, and customized business outcomes. For more information, please visit Scanalytics, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scanalytics, Inc.