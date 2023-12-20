Announcement of the List of 2023 Golden Flag Awards Unveils Five Major Trends in Communication Strategies for the Chinese Market

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to 17PR reports: the winners of the 2023 Golden Flag Award, the most authoritative and widely recognized brand communication award in China, were officially announced on December 1st, 2023.

The award-winning cases span diverse fields, such as pharmaceuticals, chemical engineering, finance, e-commerce, aviation, technology, baby care, food, automobiles, agriculture, government, transportation, sports, culture and tourism, entertainment, and cosmetics.

Prominent global companies such as Budweiser China, BMW China, JD.com, SAIC-GM, BD, Mars China, Bayer China, Roche's Pharmaceuticals Division, Lundbeck China, DHL, Cargill Investment, KFC China, Corning China, Adidas, McDonald's China, Huawei, Lenovo, Anta, and Volvo have showcased outstanding cases on the list.

These award-winning cases provide insights into the current communication strategies and trends in the Chinese market, many of which have gained significant traction over the past year.

Data from submissions for this year’s Golden Flag Award reveals five major trends in brand communication strategies in the Chinese market (PRNewswire)

1. Practicing sustainable development has become a must for companies.

The concept of "sustainable development" is highly valued by companies in their communication with Chinese customers. The majority of exemplary cases focus on corporate social responsibility, ESG communication, environmental protection, and public welfare communication. They cover crucial areas of sustainable development, such as rural revitalization, protection of intangible cultural heritage, promotion of knowledge about rare diseases, support for vulnerable groups, and ecological protection and governance.

Companies of different scales and types are embracing long-termism and actively practicing sustainable development. This not only enhances brand resilience and the ability to guard against risks but also permanently empowers the brand's long-term value.

2. Digital communication has evolved into an indispensable means of communication and interaction between companies and consumers, witnessing a notable surge in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

In this year's brand communication cases in the Chinese market, digital communication methods have been widely embraced. This predominantly encompasses digital communication technologies like Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content (AIGC), programmatic advertising placement, and data analysis tools. These technologies have provided valuable case studies, showcasing the rapid generation of communication content and the real-time optimization of communication forms and content.

Digital information and communication forms can effectively reach a broader audience with diverse preferences, enhancing the brand's impact. Undoubtedly, this will remain a crucial and continually evolving focus for brands.

3. Both Chinese and foreign companies are increasingly emphasizing the establishment of a value identity with users in their communication efforts, with a growing trend towards incorporating traditional Chinese cultural elements.

Companies are placing a stronger emphasis on establishing a shared value identity with users in their communication strategies. In the Chinese market, there is a noticeable shift away from traditional holiday marketing centered on discounts. Companies are becoming adept at leveraging consumers' emotional connections to traditional festivals to build brand marketing. During festivals such as Chinese New Year, Dragon Boat Festival, and Mid-Autumn Festival, they tap into consumers' memories of these festivals to create warmer holiday marketing strategies, thereby earning greater consumer affection.

At the same time, many companies are choosing to integrate traditional Chinese cultural elements into their brands. For example, incorporating elements such as the Forbidden City, Cuju (an ancient Chinese football game), Ru kiln porcelain, Tang Sancai pottery, and traditional Chinese colors into product designs has resulted in excellent market feedback.

4. The number of offline events has surged, and organizers are adopting integrated communication strategies to broaden their market reach.

With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of offline events has dramatically increased. However, a notable shift has occurred in the traditional events industry, with a departure from purely offline events as seen in the past. Offline events are now integral components of companies' integrated communication strategies, aligning with their objectives to expand into new markets. Traditional event companies are stepping beyond their conventional roles as mere executors of offline events and transforming into integrated communication service providers. They are venturing into the broader field of brand communication to make a more substantial impact and expand market reach.

5. The significance of companies' internal communication has grown, and digital transformation is enhancing communication effectiveness.

Internal communication has become increasingly vital within corporate communication strategies in the Chinese market. This includes cross-cultural internal communication, family day events, leadership enhancement programs, and employee training. At the same time, it is encouraging to observe that more companies are embracing digital transformation, utilizing digital tools such as live streaming, short videos, mini-programs, and internally developed platforms to create internal communication projects, resulting in significant communication outcomes.

The overall trend in 2023 indicates that the Chinese market has placed more emphasis on brand value, reaching a consensus on establishing a value identity between brand communication and users to boost business and accumulate long-term brand value, ultimately increasing the brand's valuation in the capital market. Each brand's communication case serves this objective.

Golden Flag Award

The Golden Flag Award was founded in 2010. It is a brand communication award based on the long-term contribution value.

After 14 years of development, the Golden Flag Award has become an important yardstick of the performance of brand building in the Chinese market. In 2023, the review standard of the Golden Flag Award received a copyright certificate from the China National Intellectual Property Administration, making it China's first brand communications award with intellectual property rights.

Adhering to the concept of branding upwards, the Golden Flag Award recognizes outstanding cases and brand examples that lead innovation and development in branding, public relations, and marketing. It highlights brand influence and its value for sustainable growth, contributing to public aspirations for cultural and value excellence. The advocacy of branding upwards aims to foster social development.

Since its founding, the Golden Flag Award has attracted numerous Fortune 500 enterprises due to its professionalism and authority.

In 2018, the awards expanded globally, providing examples and references for global brand PR and marketing professionals to study Chinese brand PR and marketing cases. It also serves as a demonstration of Chinese business civilization from the perspective of commercial communication with the world.

