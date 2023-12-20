Complex Litigation Law Firm Berger Montague Ends Year of Monumental Growth with the Appointment of Two New Shareholders: Alexandra K. Piazza and Yechiel Michael Twersky

Following their decade-plus of service to Berger Montague, Ms. Piazza and Mr. Twersky are

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex litigation powerhouse Berger Montague is pleased to announce that the Firm has appointed two new shareholders, effective January 2024: Alexandra K. Piazza and Yechiel Michael Twersky . Ms. Piazza and Mr. Twersky have both made an indelible mark on the Firm, having played key roles in some of the Firm's most important cases of the last decade. Berger Montague is confident that they will continue to help shape and grow the Firm in their new roles.

Ms. Piazza joined Berger Montague in 2012 and practices from the Firm's Washington, D.C. office. She works in the Employment Law & Unpaid Wages Department, where prior to her promotion to Shareholder she served as Senior Counsel. Ms. Piazza has dedicated her career to representing workers throughout the country in complex class and collective actions arising under federal and state laws. She has extensive experience in litigation, mediation, arbitration, and settlement.

Ms. Piazza has been appointed class counsel in dozens of cases nationwide and has helped secure tens of millions of dollars in settlements for the workers she represents across numerous industries, including in Anstead, et al. v. Ascension Health, et al., No. 3:22-cv-2553 (N.D. Fla. Mar. 27, 2023) ($19.74 million on behalf of healthcare workers); Oshikoya, et al. v. Leidos Health, LLC, No. 1:17-cv-3237 (S.D. Ind. July 10, 2019) ($6.1 million on behalf of nurses); Gentry, et al., v. Scientific Drilling International, Inc., No. 4:14-cv-00363 (S.D. Tex.) ($4.45 million on behalf of oil and gas rig workers); Amador, et al. v. The Brickman Group, Ltd., LLC., No. 3:13-cv-02529 (M.D. Pa.) ($6.95 million on behalf of landscape workers).

In 2021 and 2023, Ms. Piazza was named to the Best Lawyers' list of "Ones to Watch." In 2022 and 2023, she was named by Thomson Reuters as a "Rising Star." Prior to joining Berger Montague, she interned at the United States Attorney's Office and served as a summer law clerk for the Honorable Eduardo C. Robreno of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Ms. Piazza is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Villanova University School of Law, where she served as a Managing Editor of the Villanova Sports and Entertainment Law Journal and as President of the Labor and Employment Law Society.

Yechiel Michael Twersky joined the Firm's Philadelphia office in 2011 upon graduating from Temple University's Beasley School of Law. Since then, Mr. Twersky has concentrated his practice on a wide variety of complex litigation, including environmental, insurance, Lanham Act, and antitrust matters. Mr. Twersky has played key roles in settling numerous class actions, including In re Skelaxin (Metaxalone) Antitrust Litigation, 1:12-md-02343 (E.D. Tenn.) ($73 million settlement), In re Solodyn Antitrust Litig., 14-md-2503 (D. Mass.) (combined settlements in excess of $76 million), and South Peninsula Hospital, et al. v. Xerox State Healthcare, LLC, 3:15- cv-00177 (D. Alaska) ($6.75 million).

Currently, Mr. Twersky's primary focus is on environmental matters, including representing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the State of Maryland, and the State of New Jersey as Special Counsel in the MTBE litigation, in which these State plaintiffs have brought claims against oil companies in connection with groundwater contamination. Mr. Twersky is also involved in private environmental matters, including litigating claims against several entities in the Virgin Islands in connection with alleged contamination resulting from the re-starting of the Limetree Bay Refinery in 2021.

Berger Montague Chairman Eric L. Cramer said of the recent shareholder appointments, "With Alex and Michael joining the Berger Montague shareholder ranks, the future of the Firm is bright. Each has an exceptional track record of litigation achievement, leadership, business generation, and a true concern for the clients and classes that the Firm represents. And their positive attitudes and desire to mentor others help to make the Firm a great place to work."

The two new shareholder appointments cap off one of the most explosive years of growth for the Firm. In 2023, Berger Montague opened four new offices, in Chicago; San Francisco; Wilmington, DE; and its first ever international office in Toronto. Also in 2023, the Firm launched a new intellectual property practice, and in total, welcomed dozens of new lawyers, surpassing 100 attorneys for the first time in its history.

Berger Montague is a full-spectrum plaintiffs' law firm that litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States and Canada. For 53 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in consequential, precedent-setting cases and has recovered more than $36 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. A pioneer in the use of class actions in antitrust and securities litigation, the firm has since expanded into consumer, employment, environmental, and insurance litigation. Today, Berger Montague has more than 100 lawyers across eight offices, including its headquarters in Philadelphia, as well as offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Wilmington, Delaware, and Toronto, Canada.

