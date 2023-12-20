Fractal Partners with Coursera to launch Data Science Professional Certificate

The program is tailored to address skill requirements of aspiring data scientists and prepare learners for a Data Science role in 5 months

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, has partnered with Coursera, one of the world's leading online learning platforms, to introduce a new entry-level Data Science Professional Certificate. This certificate empowers learners to acquire the necessary skills for an entry-level data scientist role.

"In this age of AI, half-life of knowledge is shrinking rapidly. The people who will succeed will need to adapt, learn to learn, and be creative problem solvers," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman, Fractal. "This certificate will help learners master the basics of data science and power enterprise decision-making."

"We're excited to leverage Fractal Analytics' data science expertise to launch a new job-relevant certificate and equip learners with the skills needed to break into the field," said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer, Coursera. "This partnership emphasizes our commitment to accessible, high-quality education for in-demand digital roles amid the growing need for data-driven decision-making and analytics in nearly every industry. Fractal Analytics will also prioritize the credential when evaluating job candidates, underlining the importance of micro-credentials in the hiring process."

The certification program aims to equip aspiring data scientists, regardless of prior experience or skills, with the capabilities needed to thrive in an ever-evolving technological landscape. This eight-course program focuses on problem-solving, teaching learners to analyze and solve complex business problems using Python, SQL, Power BI, machine learning, and compelling storytelling to drive decision-making. Learners will engage in critical thinking to gain a deeper understanding of the core principles of data science, moving beyond operational knowledge.

Aligned with Fractal's commitment to promoting education, fostering innovation, and contributing to economic growth, this program underscores the company's dedication to providing high-quality education in data science. To enroll in the Data Science Certificate program, please visit: Data Science Professional Certificate

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal's vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired companies.

Fractal's businesses include Crux Intelligence (AI driven business intelligence), Eugenie.ai (AI for sustainability), Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management), Senseforth.ai (conversational AI for customer service) & Flyfish (generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis and Lung cancer.

Fractal currently has 4500+ employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK,

Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2023, Computer Vision

Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research Inc., a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2022 by Everest Group and recognized as an 'Honorable Vendor' in 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner Inc. For more information, visit fractal.ai

About Coursera:

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with more than 136 million registered learners as of September 30, 2023. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

