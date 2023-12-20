Opus IVS Unveils Cutting-Edge Giotto Release: Empowering Technological Advancements and Extending ADAS System Support

Giotto release maintains technological leadership of the Opus IVS diagnostic platform

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Opus IVS™, the pioneering global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support, proudly announces the launch of Giotto software's latest iteration - release 22.0, seamlessly integrated into the DriveSafe™ and DrivePro™ products.

The newly enhanced Giotto release sets an unprecedented benchmark, offering first-to-market comprehensive support for MY24 vehicles, along with strides forward in advanced system coverage across nearly every North American make.

Users Experiencing the Power of Enhanced Coverage

The latest content update brings the entire MY24 range of VW/Audi within reach, complemented by additional ADAS support for GM vehicles. Furthermore, Opus IVS introduces enhanced EV coverage for GM trucks.

"This is our biggest content release to date. Our customers need 2024 coverage for the vehicles they are servicing today, and our platforms are now the first to have full 2024 MY coverage. On our DriveSafe collision diagnostic platform, this cutting-edge content is seamlessly integrated with CCC One, maximizing efficiency in the collision repair environment. You have the freedom to choose the scanning method that best suits your repair needs, whether it's OEM scanning or leveraging our exceptional multi-brand capabilities," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS.

Opus IVS continues to lead the way in innovation, empowering repair technicians with state-of-the-art technology that drives the industry forward. Repair and collision shops can discover the power of Giotto release 22.0 today and unlock a world of possibilities for safe, complex vehicle repair.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre-and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com

(877) 945-6442

E-mail sales@opusivs.com

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish

(248) 480-6996

jim.fish@opusivs.com

