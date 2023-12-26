Console & Associates, P.C.: LoanCare Reports Data Breach Exposing the Social Security Numbers of Over 1.3m Consumers

Approximately 1.3 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when an unauthorized party was able to access the computer system of Fidelity National Financial, the parent company of LoanCare. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the LoanCare breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensitive personal data of 1,316,938 consumers has been compromised. Now, victims' names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and loan numbers may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 20, 2023, LoanCare filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. LoanCare notes that the incident stemmed from an apparent cyberattack against Fidelity National Financial. As a result, hackers were able to access and steal confidential information belonging to over 1.3 million consumers who have or had loans being serviced by LoanCare. However, because LoanCare is a mortgage subservicer, consumers may not be aware that the company was in possession of their information.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Addresses,

Social Security numbers, and

Loan numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from LoanCare or Fidelity National Financial, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a LoanCare Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from LoanCare should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from LoanCare may be entitled to financial compensation.

