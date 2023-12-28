Jonathan Nobil Recognized as a 2023 40 Under 40 Honoree

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Nobil has been recognized as a 2023 40 Under 40 Honoree, an awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal.

Standout professionals from across all industries in the Greater Washington region were named winners of the awards program. The group will be honored at an awards program on July 20, 2023 on the 30th floor atop the Rosslyn City Center.

These honorees were chosen from nearly 300 nominations by a panel of outside judges in collaboration with the Washington Business Journal editorial staff.

"It is an incredible honor to be included in the Washington Business Journal's 2023 40 Under 40 list and humbling to be part of such an impressive group of area business leaders, entrepreneurs, changemakers and innovators," said Jonathan Nobil, Founder, President & Managing Member of Ensurise. "I'm grateful for the fantastic colleagues, clients, partners and stakeholders that I get to work with every day."

About Ensurise, LLC

Ensurise, LLC is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with high-quality insurance advisory organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The enterprise brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

About 40 Under 40

This program honors business professionals under the age of 40 who stand out as leaders in their industries and positively impact the Greater Washington communities. Honorees were judged on professional accomplishments, community leadership, and awards and milestones. The honorees will be featured in the July 21 print edition of the Washington Business Journal where you can read all about this impressive class of honorees. You can find a list of the honorees at www.bizjournals.com/washington

About Publication

The Washington Business Journal is the premiere media provider of business news for the Greater Washington area. Unmatched in its depth and reach, the Washington Business Journal is the preferred choice for thousands of the area's most affluent and influential business leaders. For more information please visit www.bizjournals.com/washington

