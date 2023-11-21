How to save BIG this Black Friday at your local tire shop!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alex and Ariel’s Tire Shop and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alex and Ariel’s Tire Shop, visit https://www.mytirepro.com/.

Car maintenance is especially important around the holidays. While the focus should be on quality time spent with family and friends, going on adventures to see lights or check out Christmas markets around the Columbus area, having fun and hopefully relaxing, it’s important to keep up with some basic car care steps that will help see you and yours through the holidays. With the ever-changing weather Columbus and the surrounding area experiences around this time of year, some of those basic steps include fluid checks, alignments, and making sure your tires are road ready.

Tire Pro, a full-service auto center that has served Columbus for the past thirty years, would like to help with those basic steps this holiday season with a focus on deals on oil changes and tires. Knowing how busy Thanksgiving week can be, they will be extending their Black Friday deals all week, which will include: $10 off all oil changes, $10 off every Hankook, Neoterra, or Otani tire with the purchase of 2 or more, and the biggest inventory blowout they’ve ever had – all in-stock Goodyear, Kelly, and Sailun tires available at rock bottom prices!

TirePro is celebrating some milestones as this year draws to a close, namely the opening of their second location at 5244 15th Avenue.

“We’re grateful for all the support shown from our customers. We have people we’ve known for years in the local community and then there are people who have just started using us – that support means the world. We want to continue being a shop you can count on,” says Alex Hammock, co-owner.

With an eye toward safe travels and accessible car care this holiday season, TirePro would like to wish the Columbus area a very happy Thanksgiving. Let’s make that old car run like new, Columbus!