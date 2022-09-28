Columbus Airport wants to be your choice in flight!

Columbus Airport wants to be your choice in flight!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Airport and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Airport, visit https://www.flycolumbusga.com/.

Nothing is more fun in travel than a flight. But with our corner of Georgia being so small, you may not even be aware of the Columbus Airport and what we offer. Let’s break it down.

Columbus Airport is the fourth largest airport in Georgia. Forget flying out of Atlanta. A flight out of Columbus means less headaches and less stress

Last fall, the airport unveiled a completely renovated, two-story terminal—the result of a multi-year, $20.8 million improvement program that upgraded the facilities inside and out.

It was money well-spent, too. Columbus Airport secured a second commercial carrier with American Airlines dropping stakes on our state-of-the-art terminal.

American now offers nonstop service to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport beginning in October. We expect the additional service to increase traffic from 100,000 annual passengers to 150,000–175,000 by 2023.

We look forward to seeing you in the terminal soon!