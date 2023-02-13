A message from the sheriff of Muscogee County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Consolidated Government and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Consolidated Government, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.

Greetings Citizens of Muscogee County!

Thank you for your placing your trust, confidence, and fidelity in me as your Sheriff. I am honored to continue to be able to serve you.

I am proud to submit our 2nd Annual Report for 2022. The LORD has been with us, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to have a year of impact in all areas of my responsibility as Sheriff of Muscogee County. Our 2nd Annual Report will highlight our continued commitment to the great Citizens of Muscogee County. My philosophy for leading the Office of the Sheriff is to make sure everyone understands the mission, vision, strategy, and commitment to staying the course to get the job done. Every Bureau within the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has operated at an optimal level. I believe it is critically important not to believe you are always the smartest person in the room, but to always have smart and knowledgeable individuals around you, who possess what I refer to as the Three C’s. This means having leaders who are capable, competent, and comfortable in performing their daily duties. I trust my leadership to go as far as their training will allow them to go, and to stay the course with them, to see the mission come to fruition. Our trusted Bureau leaders have a combined total of 328 years of experience in every area of law enforcement. Our strategies have been tested and proven to be effective for 2022.

One of my main focuses has been to formulate a strategy to interrupt gun violence, stop gang activity, and remove wanted fugitives from Muscogee County. We listened to the cries for help from the victims of these crimes and the stakeholders of Muscogee County. I assured them as their Sheriff, and the Chief Law Enforcement Official for the county; we would commit to doing our part to help reduce gang activity, and therefore, help to reduce the Murder/Homicide rate. Most of the homicides committed in Muscogee County are affiliated with gang involvement.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office formulated a proven strategy that was measurable and obtainable, by working in collaboration to get the job done on behalf of the Citizens of Muscogee County. We took the fight to the criminal and gang enterprises to let them know we were going to interrupt and shut down their illegal activity. We seized substantial amounts of illegal drugs and guns from members of gangs and drug dealers during the commission of their crimes. As Sheriff, I want the members of gangs, drug dealers, and fugitives to understand we will not give up or tire out in this effort. We will use every tool, and resource to hunt you down, attack your threats to our citizens, and interrupt your criminal enterprises, for the betterment of those who live, travel, and do business in Muscogee County.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Bureau also works in close collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), United States Marshal Services (USM), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Ft. Benning, Georgia, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in order to get the job done. We utilize our federal collaboration partners to leverage the fight against crime that we engage in daily and cut into criminal enterprises and dismantle their operations.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office 2nd Annual Report will highlight the inner workings of the Sheriff’s Office at every level, like never before. I believe this report will better delineate my duties and responsibility as Muscogee County Sheriff, and the Chief Law Enforcement Official of the County. The Citizens of Muscogee County can rest assured that the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office stands with them.

Blessings!

Gregory D. Countryman Sr.

Muscogee County Sheriff