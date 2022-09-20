Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama presents Denim & Diamonds!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama, visit https://www.columbushospice.com/.

Are you ready for the return of Denim & Diamonds? An annual concert benefit for Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama, Denim & Diamonds was postponed by two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we’re back and ready to entertain you on Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center. The 21st installment of our event includes rising country music artist Chris Janson.

Janson is a multi-instrumentalist, platinum-selling recording artist, and high-octane entertainer. The ACM Award winner has accumulated notable honors that position him already among the greats of country music.

Joining Janson is special guest Tracy Lawrence!

If you’re interested in joining us and helping to raise money for a delightful cause, head on over to Ticketmaster for your tickets. We look forward to seeing you there!