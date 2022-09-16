Denim and Diamonds Presented by Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama, visit https://www.columbushospice.com/.

Date: Sept. 20 at Columbus Civic Center at 8pm

Featuring: Chris Janson – he’s a “live legacy in the making” (Rolling Stone). Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. The ACM Award-winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, 3x Platinum smash, ‘Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists – making Janson one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times. “Good Vibes”, the flagship single from his 2019 album, Real Friends, and follow up “Done” each topped the country charts, bringing his total of Number One songs to four – and now the hit-maker is entering a new chapter with, “Bye Mom”. The single, derived from the real-life story of co-writer, Brandon Kinney, is a triumphant ode to unconditional love. It was most-added upon impact at a country radio and earned the highest first-week streaming total of Jason’s career.

In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” How I’ll Always Be”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”) and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. (God Fearin’ Man”, “Those Days Are Gone”). Catch Janson’s “crazy harmonica skill and…riveting stage style” (People) this writer on his headlining Halfway to Crazy Tour and see for yourself what makes him an “undeniable star” (The Tennessean).

Special Guest: Tracy Lawrence

Corporate, individual, and family sponsorships are major parts of what makes their care and services possible.

Columbus Hospice offers a wide variety of sponsorship opportunities for Denim & Diamonds and will happily talk to you about them.

Denim & Diamonds is an annual fundraiser concert event for Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama, but this particular show has been delayed two years due to Covid. This is the 21st Denim & Diamonds event. All proceeds benefit this non-profit community hospice.

You can get tickets through Ticket Master: https://www.ticketmaster.com/chris-janson-columbus-georgia-10-01-2021/event/0E005AE894B82710

Fundraiser Raffle: 2022 SSR Motorsports Bison 200U (Estimated Value: $6,259) Winner responsible for all taxes. 1 in 750 chance to win $50 per ticket

https://www.columbushospice.com/raffle2022