Columbus Hospice makes dreams come true!

Our community came together in a wonderful way to help our Columbus Hospice Honor Project make our sweet patient’s Braves dream come true! Mary Frank, along with her grandson who is her caregiver, saw her first-ever Braves game last Sunday, three days after her 89th birthday!

This was made possible thanks to the Facebook shares, to her amazing social worker, Carole Wells, and especially, to Kenny Summers and AFLAC. AFLAC donated four seats in their Champions Suite, which included valet parking and unlimited food and drinks. Mary received a seat visit from Braves staff, and was gifted a First-Game Certificate and a Championship ring!