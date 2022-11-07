Grief can cripple your holidays, so how do you handle it?

For most of us, the holidays are a time where family comes together to celebrate the year and each other. But for others, the holidays can be a painful reminder of who is no longer here.

Columbus Hospice hopes your holidays are memorable this year for the right reasons, so that’s why we want to help those grieving a loss. We are holding an event on Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on how to integrate grief and loss with your holiday plans.

Grief is the internal feelings after a loss and mourning is the outward, symbolic, expressions of loss that can bring comfort and help us heal.

While many of you in mourning may wonder how you’ll get through the holidays this year, hold on to these helpful tips:

Don’t avoid grief. Lean into it.

Grief comes with all kinds of feelings.

Mourning can be a way out of pain.

Remember mourning is the outward expression of our feelings of grief. It involves taking an action, so plan ahead and accept your limitations. Do not cancel holidays -- instead, allow them to have meaning for you!

Take charge of what you are and are not up for celebrating this year. Accept help from others, too, and keep your options open!

The holidays do not have to be messy this year. Instead, accept your feelings and move forward. Life after loss is always worth it.

If you are interested in our event, call us at 706-256-0315 to RSVP.