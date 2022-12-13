It could happen to anyone

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Hospice and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Hospice, visit https://www.columbushospice.com

Did you know the average Columbus Hospice (CH) patient without insurance is a 59-year-old Caucasian male living in Muscogee County GA or Russell County, AL who lost their job, and, due to their illness and inability to work, lost their health insurance? This could happen to any one of us at any time, and it’s wonderful to know there is a place like Columbus Hospice where local patients can go for care if they find themselves in this situation.

Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama is so excited to launch into another year of caring for your family and neighbors. Columbus Hospice cares for terminally ill persons living in 11 Georgia counties and five Alabama counties. Some Columbus Hospice patients are unfunded, and we provide excellent care to them regardless of their inability to pay.

We’re asking our community to help fund these efforts with your end-of-year giving.

Columbus Hospice is the only local hometown nonprofit hospice within a 50-mile radius. We’re also the only hospice with a 25-bed inpatient care facility where patients can go to have symptoms managed, and where families can check their loved one in for respire care for up to five days, giving them a much-needed break from caretaking. We also offer care for patient’s pets, Camp Hope for grieving children, bereavement services, on-call nurses 24/7, a We Honor Veterans program, The Honor Project (which is our version of Make-A-Wish, granting patients their last wishes) … and through social workers and volunteers we ensure patients have food, pest control, haircuts, special bathing services for those with limited mobility, and so much more.

Countless patients and families would fail to receive care were it not for Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama. Please, consider donating to support the wonderful work we’re doing today.

Visit our donation page to see all the ways you can make a difference in the life of a patient before December 31st. There are many levels of giving listed on our website, and you can donate via:

· Smart phone or computer by visiting ColumbusHospice.com

· Mailing a check into 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA, 31909

Calling me, Casey Hendrix, to make a donation over the phone 706-604-9231, Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM