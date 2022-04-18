When do you need to consider hospice care?

Admission to Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama may occur when there is a prognosis of six months or less, should the disease or illness runs its normal course. At this stage, with acute aggressive treatment no longer a viable option, the primary focus is on comfort care and symptom management. Common illnesses which may require admission to hospice care includes, but is not limited to, the later stages of Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias, Cancer, Heart Disease, Lung Disease, AIDS, ALS, and many others.

Hospice care might be considered if one or more of the following exist along with a terminal diagnosis:

• Multiple admissions to the hospital in a short period of time.

• Multiple Emergency Department visits.

• Unexplained weight loss.

• Trouble eating and swallowing.

• Severe weakness; lethargy; spending most of the time in a chair or bed.

• Shortness of breath while sitting, lying down, or following minimum exertion.

• Multiple falls within a 6-month period.

• Recurrent infections, such as pneumonia or urinary tract infection.

• Symptoms, including pain, have become problematic.

To qualify for Hospice services, the following criteria must be met:

• The patient has a life-limiting illness for which cure is no longer probable.

• The patient likely has a life expectancy of six months or less, if the disease or illness runs its normal course.

• Emphasis of treatment is on symptom control and comfort care rather than curative therapy.

• Patients may continue to qualify for hospice even after 6 months of service as long as physical decline is still evident.

Should you have any questions, or wish to speak with us regarding a possible admission to Columbus Hospice, please do not hesitate to contact us 706-569-7992.

Who will provide the care?

Our interdisciplinary hospice team, consisting of nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers, chaplain and volunteers, will review the Plan of Care with the patient and family on a routine basis to ensure the care needs are kept up to date and are always being met to support the patient’s changing needs and wishes. The regularity of the visits may fluctuate during the course of the illness where the patient’s condition and goals of care change. Call us at 706-569-7992 or visit www.columbushospice.com for more information on our services.