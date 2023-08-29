Columbus Junior Cotillion Enriches the Lives of Area Young People

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Junior Cotillion and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Junior Cotillion, visit https://nljc.com/n/index.php/chapters/greatercolumbus/chapter

Welcome

The NLJC Greater Columbus, Georgia Chapter provides etiquette instruction, social confidence and teaches basic dance steps to enrich the lives of area young people in grades 5th-12th. We develop social skills, leadership skills and manners that will last a lifetime! Good manners make life more enjoyable for all.

Announcements

For the Year I classes (for fifth and sixth grade) there will be ONE class each month on a Sunday or Monday night with a mid-season Dance and a Grand Ball to end the season. Curriculum highlights: appropriate greetings to include non-handshake options and shaking hands (gloves are used for young ladies); introductory table manners; proper sitting; basic dance instruction in Foxtrot, Shag/Swing, and Waltz; social conversation; manners in public places; first impressions; and receiving line introductions.

The Year II program is for students in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades. The schedule is dictated by the five-course meal and may meet more than once a month. Curriculum highlights: five-course instructional dinner; social survival skills; menu ordering and tipping; stand up event skills; interviewing; cell phone and internet etiquette; polite conversation skills; eating unusual foods; basic dance instruction in Swing/Shag, Waltz and manners in public places. The Year I experience not required. This group meets mostly on Sundays.

Year III Premiere program is for students in the seventh, eighth or ninth grades. The schedule is dictated by the instructional meal and may meet more than once each month. Curriculum highlights: multi-course instructional meal; social survival skills; menu ordering and tipping; stand up event skills; interviewing; cell phone and internet etiquette; polite conversation skills; basic dance instruction in Swing/Shag, Waltz and manners in public places. Prior Junior Cotillion experience not required. The group meets mostly on Sundays.

The High School Program will consist of Business and Dining Etiquette, life skills (budgeting) and basic dance steps that may include Waltz and Swing/Shag. Prior Junior Cotillion experience is not required. This group meets mostly on Sundays.

Registrations are accepted on a first come, first served basis. An equal number of ladies and gentlemen is important!

Please email columbusjrcotillion@gmail.com with any questions. Follow us on our Facebook page Junior Cotillion of Columbus, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Director

The Greater Columbus, Georgia Chapter of NLJC has been improving the lives of area young people and teaching confidence for various social situations since 1994! Jackie Dudley, the Director of Columbus Junior Cotillion, is a licensed and certified intercultural and protocol trainer. When she is not working with our community young people she is working with clients in industries across North America teaching and training on the topics of business etiquette, international protocols, and cross-cultural and intercultural awareness.