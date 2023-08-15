Alzheimer’s Caretaking: Managing Common Complications

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Memory Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Memory Center, visit https://columbusmemorycenter.com/.

By definition, a complication is an unwanted intrusion. However, the management of one or more complications should be viewed as a golden opportunity to quickly improve thinking and function. It is the very essence of making lemonade out of lemons. The following issues should be frequently considered and aggressively treated:

Mood Disorders

Depression and anxiety are very common when battling illness. Because mood disorders reduce the ability to think clearly, adequate treatment offers an excellent way to improve memory and problem solving. Successful treatment is a wonderful way to recapture a sense of robust health and crisper thinking. That said, today’s population of seniors is of a generation in which a discussion of depression/ anxiety is considered a personal weakness and is subsequently taboo. This common attitude toward the treatment of mood disorders and mental illness is especially sad as there are a large number of medicines, behavioral therapies, and even measured bright light exposure that can offer benefit. As author Norman Cousins noted, a positive outlook is critical to fighting illness.

Behavioral Changes

Agitated behavior is often a manifestation of the disease itself. However, sometimes there are other causes that need correction. Treatment of behavioral symptoms begins with a thorough medical check-up.

Sleep Cycle Disruption

It is impossible to think well when tired. For this reason, it is important for Alzheimer’s sufferers to have adequate rest at night. To help maintain a normal sleep/wake cycle:

Avoid naps.

Obtain dailv exposure to normal fluctuations of light and darkness

Getting outside every day.

Keeping window blinds open during daylight hours.

Maintaining hobbies.

Avoiding prolonged periods of sitting.

Bowel/Bladder Incontinence

Good grooming is always a priority. Staying clean and dry are the necessary ingredients for being content and calm. Wetting or solling oneself is extremely discouraging and can lead to distracted and agitated behavior. Tips for remaining dry include:

Remind your loved one to visit

the restroom several times per day.

Reduce his/ her nighttime liquids.

Take your loved one to the restroom prior to bed.

Consider using adult undergarments.

Consider using bladder medications.

Nutritional Deficits

Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? Probably not. However, good nutrition is important for solid brain function and warding off other illnesses. Because memory is impaired, it is not unusual for patients to forget or skip meals. This is another reason why a daily memory planner is important to utilize.