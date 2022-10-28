The Columbus Museum Breaks Ground on Reimagined Renovation

Sponsored - The Columbus Museum celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking of its transformative renovation this morning; a momentous day after nearly five years of planning and fundraising. The project is scheduled to take approximately 18 months to complete. The reimagined Museum will feature an interactive and conveniently placed Children’s Gallery and adjoining Children’s Garden, a welcoming public courtyard, a spacious lobby with gift shop, café, orientation spaces, redesigned History Galleries, upgrades to the historic Bradley Olmsted Garden, and much more.

”This renovation will be a pivotal milestone for the future of The Columbus Museum,” said Museum Director Marianne Richter. “We could not be at this point without the generosity and enthusiasm of numerous donors, both individuals and foundations. We have been overwhelmed by the response to our plans for a complete renovation with the goal of making The Columbus Museum a cultural gathering place for the 21stcentury.”

During the renovation, the Museum will continue to offer exhibitions, educational programming, and events at partner venues throughout the Chattahoochee Valley with The Columbus Museum on Tour. The Museum will be working with collaborators at the Do Good Fund Gallery, the Illges Gallery and the Bo Bartlett Center at the Columbus State University’s Corn Center for the Visual Arts, the Columbus Botanical Garden, the Columbus Public Library, and others. Throughout the tour, Museum guests can participate in the upcoming passport program, filling their booklets with stamps at every stop. Participants can win various prizes, incentives, and exclusive entrance to enjoy the reimagined Museum prior to its public opening.

The Museum’s temporary headquarters during renovation is in the historic building next door at 1327Wynnton Road. This location will feature the Museum Gift Shop, a few highlights from the permanentcollection, as well as scheduled programs and events. Regular business hours will be in effect at thetemporary location.

For more information, including a full calendar of The Columbus Museum on Tour, visit the Museum website, www.columbusmuseum.com, or contact Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Kristen Hudson, at (706) 748-2562 or khudson@columbusmuseum.com.