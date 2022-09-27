The Columbus Museum Plans Last Look Celebration in Preparation for Renovation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Columbus Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Columbus Museum, visit https://columbusmuseum.com.

Last spring, The Columbus Museum announced plans of a transformative renovation to begin in November of this year. During the renovation, the Museum will continue exhibitions, programs, and events at venues across the Chattahoochee Valley in The Columbus Museum On Tour. Tour stops include the Bo Bartlett Center and Illges Gallery at Columbus State University’s Corn Center for the Visual Arts, the Do Good Fund Gallery, the Columbus Botanical Garden, and more. The Museum Gift Shop and additional programming will remain active at their temporary location next door, 1327 Wynnton Road.

The Museum’s final day open to the public in the current building will be October 16, with a week of festivities to kick off the renovation in style. During Last Look Celebration, visitors can expect free daily programming for all ages.

The week begins on Tuesday, October 11 with the Museum at Home: Activity Kit Giveaway. Starting at 10 A.M., families may pick up their free bag of art supplies from the Museum to inspire at-home art making! Activity kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

On Wednesday, October 12 at 10:30 A.M., enjoy our Last Look: Storytime Tour for Families. Bring the kids and enjoy a brief storytime tour followed by a fun art-making activity inspired by the exhibition Quilts from the Collection of Paul M. Goggans, Part Two.

Take two Last Look Tours on Thursday, October 13. At 5:30 P.M., join Curator of American Art, Jonathan F. Walz, Ph.D. on a tour of Do You Follow? Artists Working in Series and Suites, which provides interesting looks into artists’ creative processes by investigating the ways they work in the studio. At 6:30 P.M., join Curator of History, Rebecca Bush on a tour of Journey Toward Justice: The Civil Rights Movement in the Chattahoochee Valley, which looks at themes and topics from the beginnings of a southern freedom movement and the effects of Jim Crow segregation through continued civil rights activism in the 21st century.

On Friday, October 14, we will host a special lunch event at noon for our Museum members. During A Look Ahead, Museum Director Marianne Richter will share updates about the Museum’s renovation plans along with insights regarding programming and events for The Columbus Museum On Tour.

Saturday, October 15 will feature the return of the Museum’s beloved Fall Festival, but with a twist. The Last Look: Fall Festival, sponsored by Synovus Trust, runs from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. and will feature a day of creativity and experimentation. The festival includes art making and activities with community partners, including the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, and more. Dress to impress in the annual costume contest and grab a sweet treat from the Icey Girl truck. The Museum will even have a movie showing of the fan-favorite Disney hit, Encanto!

The celebration will close on Sunday, October 16 with the Last Look Tour of The Meaning of Home at 2 P.M. with Director of Education and Engagement, Lucy Kacir. This exhibition explores the evolution of the meaning and function of home through photography. The exhibition includes a series of projected photos that were provided by the public through an open call. These images portray a modern shift in what “home” means, especially during the recent pandemic, and provide reflection on the life lessons to carry forward.

For more information regarding the Museum’s Last Look Celebration, upcoming renovation, and tour, please visit the website, www.columbusmuseum.com.