The Columbus Museum Showcases New Inaugural Fundraiser, Museum Alive!

Sponsored - The Columbus Museum’s new inaugural fundraiser, Museum Alive! Celebrating the Bradley Olmsted Garden takes place this April 21-23, 2022. All supporters and members of the community are invited to partake in these three days of festivities. Experience unique installations of art and flowers, try your hand at floral arranging, and raise a toast to the continued success of The Columbus Museum.

The fundraiser’s opening event, Bloom Bash, takes place on Thursday, April 21 starting at 6 P.M. Delight in cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment while touring astonishing floral sculptures created and inspired by works in the Museum’s permanent collection. The sculptures will be created by talented, local floral designers, artists, and enthusiasts such as Bob Vardaman, from Bob Vardaman Events Management; Sally Bradley, artist and Adjunct Professor of Art at Columbus State University; and Jamie Simes, from Simply Simes Event Planning. All guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite bloom display and the winner will be announced during the party.

“I am invested in the future of The Columbus Museum because I believe in its invaluable role in our community,” says participating floral artist Bob Vardaman. “The Museum allows us to gather together for a moment to simply consider the possibilities. That makes us better people.”

Floral arranging classes, led by vivacious, noted floral specialist Canaan Marshall, will be held on Friday, April 22 at 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. Participants will explore the fundamentals of floral arranging in these interactive, outdoor classes. Aside from his recent appearance as a contestant on Season 2 of HBO Max’s Full Bloom, Marshall’s work can be found in the pages of Southern Living, Modern Luxury, Flower Magazine, Traditional Home, and Macon Magazine.

The fundraising festivities conclude on Saturday, April 23 with Garden Fest at 12 P.M. Hosted by the Museum’s Young Art Patrons, guests will enjoy an afternoon in the Museum’s beautiful Bradley Olmsted Garden while picnicking with live music, a craft beer tasting, lawn games, and art activities provided for all ages. The entire family can attend for a memorable day of fun in the sun!

Museum Alive! is generously sponsored by Aflac, Columbus State University, Georgia Crown, Standard Concrete Products, and Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors.

To learn more about attending and supporting Museum Alive!, please visit the Museum’s website, or contact Kelly Cargill, Event and Sales Manager, at kcargill@columbusmuseum.com.

(Eliza Morrill Photography)