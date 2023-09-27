Flora & Fauna: Drawings from The Columbus Museum Opens at the W.C. Bradley Museum

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Columbus Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Columbus Museum, visit https://columbusmuseum.com/.

The Columbus Museum’s newest “on tour” exhibition recently opened at the W.C. Bradley Museum in uptown Columbus, Georgia. This exhibition showcases the Museum’s outstanding collection of American drawings and assembles an engaging group of images depicting a variety of animals and plants. From ancient eras to modern times, nature has continually inspired artists and makers to create pictures and has served as a source of essential nutrients, brute power, welcome companionship, and spiritual wonderment. Ranging from scientific illustration to avant-garde treatments of subjects, Flora & Fauna captures the gamut of human interactions with the natural world. The project highlights a wide variety of mark-making media, including graphite, colored pencil, charcoal, ink, and watercolor, and provides an opportunity to see works on paper not often viewed due to light sensitivity.

Autoplay Caption

The W.C. Bradley Museum is located at 1017 Front Avenue in Uptown Columbus. The museum is open Monday – Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM, and is free and open to the public.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Aflac, the W.C. Bradley Company, Visit Columbus GA, and the Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance.

While the Museum is on tour, visitors are encouraged to participate in our passport program. Adult and child passports are available and will guide guests to the many exhibitions and venues throughout the tour. Passport stickers can be acquired by gallery attendants onsite at each venue. At the end of the tour, participants can redeem their completed passports for prizes, a discount in the Museum shop, and a special sneak peek of the reimagined Columbus Museum! Pick up your passport at the Museum - 1327 Wynnton Rd., Columbus, GA, or at tour venues.

For more information regarding the exhibition Flora & Fauna: Drawings from The Columbus Museum, or the Museum On Tour, please visit columbusmuseum.com.