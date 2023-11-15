Hilarious Awkward Family Photos Exhibition Opens at The Columbus Museum

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Columbus Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Columbus Museum, visit https://columbusmuseum.com

The Columbus Museum is excited to welcome everyone to its newest lighthearted and family-friendly exhibition, Awkward Family Photos, open now through Sunday, January 7. This unique show promises to bring laughter, nostalgia, and a celebration of the wonderfully imperfect moments that define family life.

Located at the Museum’s temporary headquarters, 1327 Wynnton Road, the former home of Garrett’s Home of Photography, this exhibition transforms the space into a haven for hilarity, just in time for the holiday season, a time when family photos are a cherished tradition.

Awkward Family Photos features over 200 classic photographs, each framed in vintage, era-appropriate frames, capturing the essence of awkward family moments. Visitors will not only enjoy the visual display but also delve into the hilarious “behind the awkwardness” stories shared by the actual families involved.

Created by the minds behind AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com, this exhibition has been on the road since 2012, captivating audiences with its humor and relatability. The Columbus Museum is proud to host the Georgia debut of this traveling showcase, bringing a touch of laughter to the heart of the city.

“This exhibition is a celebration of the quirks, imperfections, and downright hilarity that make family life so special,” says Museum Director Marianne Richter. “We’re delighted to provide a space where people can come together, share a laugh, and realize that their awkward moments are a time to be cherished.”

As part of the exhibition experience, visitors are invited to create their own awkward holiday memories by capturing candid shots in the museum’s dedicated awkward selfie station. This interactive feature adds a personalized touch to the overall experience and ensures that visitors leave with lasting memories of their visit.

Whether you’re a family looking for a delightful outing or an individual seeking a good laugh, Awkward Family Photos at The Columbus Museum is an event you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars, bring your loved ones, and join us for an unforgettable journey into the lighter side of family life.