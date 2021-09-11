Crunch Fitness Opening in December. Looking for its ‘Founding 500’ members.

Sponsored - Where can you sweat, laugh, burn calories, gain friends, and build self-confidence?

Crunch Fitness is an inclusive, diverse, modern fitness club that offers quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal and group fitness.

At Crunch Auburn, they are aimed at nurturing members through encouragement, entertainment, and empowerment.

Crunch Fitness will be opening their doors at 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn in December and are looking to invite their first members to join the fun at a special rate.

The first 500 people to join Crunch Fitness will pay only $1 for enrollment (regular $79) and will get their first 30 days FREE!

It’s the perfect time to start working on those 2022 New Years’ weight loss goals, with memberships starting at only $9.99/month. Crunch Fitness does not require contracts to be signed, and each member pays month-to-month!

Membership sales will begin in November!

Crunch Fitness, a high-value, low-cost center, will bring a fun, positive, environment for you to meet all your fitness and personal health goals, offering a variety of group classes as well as personal training, all in a #nojudgment atmosphere.

Yoga, 30 in 30, Cardio Groove aerobics, booty boot camp, cycle karaoke, Pilates, sexy stretch, HIIT classes, Hip Hop dance, party ride, and stiletto challenge are just a few examples of the types of classes they offer, with intense, fun, and full-body workouts.

Oh! And did we mention they have perks like a sauna in each locker room, free wi-fi, hydro massage, tanning, spray tanning, online nutrition program, 3-D body scan, childcare and more!

Check them out and stay updated at www.crunchauburn.com

You can also enter to win a free year membership here: https://bit.ly/Auburn_ENTER2WIN