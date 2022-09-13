Catch Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air In Pink

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air, visit https://calldixie.com.

Dixie Electric, Plumbing, & Air is proud to announce they will once again be participating in the Catch Me In PinkTM campaign. This fun community-focused fundraising campaign, in coordination with Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, helps to raise money for the research of rare breast cancers. Spanning from September 24th to October 31st, everyone in the community can have the chance to win numerous prizes including a tropical vacation for two, and Vera Bradley gifts.

One in every 8 U.S. women will develop invasive cancer over the course of her lifetime, and as of January 2022, more than 3.8 million women have a history with breast cancer. In order to improve the results of women diagnosed with breast cancer, doctors are striving to use therapies that are designed for that particular woman and the unique tumor that she has. In order to make this happen, money is required for the research of all different types of breast cancer, and Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air wants to aid in that research. For every qualifying photo that is submitted, Dixie will donate $5 to the Joy to Life Foundation. The Joy to Life Foundation has a goal of $155,000 this year, and that money will go to breast health services throughout Alabama.

There are two ways that you can join this great cause. The first option is to snap an #usie with one of Dixie’s team members wearing his or her pink apparel and submit it here. The second option is to make a donation of any amount to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer using the same link listed above. Weekly winners will be chosen and they can receive prizes such as Vera Bradley bags, gift cards, and more.

One lucky winner will be chosen for the National Grand Prize* , and they will receive a 7-night stay at a top resort in a tropical destination, roundtrip airfare for two, $500 Visa® gift card, and Vera Bradley luggage. To learn more information about this campaign or stay up on current Dixie events, visit Dixie’s Facebook, website, or contact a representative at 334-262-2946.

Promo 15619. *Prize eligibility includes photos submitted via the landing page and/or donations to Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. For more ways to enter, see official rules at calldixie.com/catchmeinpink. AL #15033