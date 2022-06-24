Feed the Need with Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air

Sponsored - Local electric, plumbing and HVAC company joining the fight in ending local hunger. Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air has teamed up for the second year with the Food Bank of East Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank and local media vendors in an effort to reduce the high percentage of food insecurity within the Montgomery and Auburn communities.

Whenever a family’s access to adequate food is limited by a lack of income and other resources, they are considered to be food insecure. According to Feeding America, food insecurity within local communities is at 16% for adults and 22.2% for children. That accounts for more than747,000 people in surrounding communities going hungry on a regular basis.

Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air is aiming to lower that number. For every new Dixie Cares Plan membership that is purchased, Dixie will be donating 7 meals to partnered food banks with a goal of 10,000 meals by the end of the year. Last year they reached their goal of over 7,500meals donated.

John and Noble Yelverton, brothers and owners of this family-owned business, are very excited about this initiative their team and community has embraced. “Since 1908, our main goal has been to do everything we can to give back to our great community and this is an incredible opportunity to do so.”

A special thanks goes out to local media sponsors that are donating advertising to help the Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air team make a difference: Auburn Network, Lake Broadcasting, MH Outdoor, On Media Cable, Spectrum Cable, TierOne Outdoor, WAKA, WSFA. To learn more about how you can make a difference, visit calldixie.com or contact one of their offices today.