In Your Community: Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air

Sponsored - Local electric, plumbing and HVAC company giving back to the community in every way possible.

Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air has been doing business in the Montgomery and Auburn area since 1908. While they pride themselves in the quality of their work, another thing the company proudly stands by is their involvement with their community. From breast cancer fundraising events to providing food to local shelters, Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air is always looking for ways to give back.

For the second year, Dixie has teamed up with the Food Bank of East Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank and local media vendors in an effort to reduce the high percentage of food insecurity within the Montgomery and Auburn communities. For every new Dixie Cares Plan membership that is purchased, Dixie has pledged to donate 7 meals to partnered food banks with a goal of 10,000 meals by the end of the year. Last year they reached their goal of over 7,500 meals donated.

One major breast cancer fundraiser that the company has participated in for many years is the Catch Me In PinkTM campaign. This fun community-focused campaign, in coordination with Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, helps to raise money for research of rare breast cancers. Spanning from September 24th to October 31st, everyone in the community can have the chance to win numerous prizes including a tropical vacation for two, cash, and Vera Bradley gifts.

Another breast cancer fundraiser that Dixie Electric, Plumbing & Air regularly participates in is the Walk of Life, which is being held again this year on October 15, 2022. This great event organized by the Joy to Life Foundation raises money to help cover the high cost of mammograms. Since the event started in 2001, Joy to Life has been able to provide almost 100,000 mammograms in the state of Alabama. Click here to learn more about this great local foundation. Be sure to stop by Dixie’s booth where you can meet some of the team, win some great giveaways and get entered in the Catch Me In PinkTM campaign.

Stay up on current community involvement by visiting Dixie’s Facebook, website, or contacting a representative at 334-262-2946.